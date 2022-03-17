Umma: release date, cast, trailer and everything you need to know about the new horror film

Umma is the fictional directorial debut for Iris K. Shim, where she explores themes of motherhood and mother-daughter relationships in this creepy new horror film.

The film stars Killing Eve and Turning Red actress Sandra Oh, who plays the role of single mother Amanda, a woman who lives a quiet and private life with her daughter until one day the status quo is disrupted after she finds out her estranged mother has died.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, director Shim said: "There's obviously a lot of movies about mothers and motherhood, [but] for me, I just never got the experience of watching a movie that explored that theme in the way that I have always experienced it and viewed it.

"That specificity of seeing a character on screen, saying the same words that I use when I talk to my mom, That's the part that I really wanted to try to keep."

Here's everything we know about Umma so far...

Umma arrives in cinemas globally from Friday, March 18. We don't know if it will later be available on any streaming services but we'll be sure to keep you updated on that.

Umma plot

The official plot for Umma is: "A Korean immigrant, Amanda, and her daughter Chris live on a rural farm, raising bees and living without modern technology. When Amanda receives the cremated ashes of her deceased estranged mother, it unleashes a vicious spirit intent on taking her body for itself."

Not much else is known about the film, but that synopsis should be enough to whet your appetite as Amanda and Chris' quiet existence is soon set to be disturbed by this spirit, and it might change the course of their lives forever...

Official poster for ‘UMMA’, a horror film starring Sandra Oh, directed by Iris K. Shim and produced by Sam Raimi. pic.twitter.com/g8guwSz4E1March 1, 2022 See more

Umma cast

Sandra Oh and Fivel Stewart are the major players for Umma, taking on the lead roles of Amanda and Chris.

They're joined by Dermot Mulroney, Odeya Rush, MeeWha Alana Lee and Tom Yi so it's a relatively small cast and it looks like most of the action centers around the farm and the two women as they're forced to come to terms with an unpleasant new arrival!

Umma trailer

There is a trailer for Umma and you might want something to hide behind because it's a pretty scary one!

In it, we get a closer look at the mother-daughter relationship between Amanda and Chris, and how close they seem to be. At first, it seems very peaceful, if a little sheltered, but things soon become unsettled once news of Amanda's mother's death reaches them...