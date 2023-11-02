How to watch Quiz Lady: stream the comedy movie online on release date

The newest big comedy on the block is skipping theaters and jumping straight onto your home screen: Quiz Lady comes out on Friday, November 3 and you can watch it on your TV or phone screen straight away.

Quiz Lady stars Awkwafina and Sandra Oh as two estranged siblings, who have to come together to win a quiz show in order to raise money to pay off their elderly mother's debts.

So it's a wacky comedy, with appearances from Jason Schwartzman and Will Ferell too to round out the cast.

If you're looking for some light viewing for the weekend after spooky Halloween and all its horror movies, here's how to watch Quiz Lady from around the world.

How to watch Quiz Lady in the US

You'll need to load up Hulu to watch Quiz Lady in the US, because where the movie will be available to watch.

Hulu costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year for its standard plan or $17.99 per month for its ad-free one. You can also sign up via the Disney Bundle (throws in Disney Plus for $9.99 per month) or Hulu with Live TV (a live TV streaming service that costs $76.99 per month).

How to watch Quiz Lady in the UK

Since Hulu doesn't exist in the UK, Quiz Lady will instead be playing on Disney Plus, which often gets Hulu's movies and TV shows outside the States. It'll release on the same day as it comes out in the US: that's Friday, November 3.

Disney Plus costs £4.99 for its ad-supported plan, £7.99 for its ad-free one or £10.99 for the Premium plan which lets you stream in 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. All of them will let you watch Quiz Lady so pick whichever is best on your bank account.

How to watch Quiz Lady in Australia

As in the UK, Disney Plus will be your streaming friend if you want to watch Quiz Lady, with the movie coming out at the same time as everywhere else: Friday, November 3.

You can sign up to Disney Plus for $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year using the link below.