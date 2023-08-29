Bookie: cast, plot and everything we know about the comedy

Sebastian Maniscalco has become one of the more popular stand-up comedians working today and has branched out into movies, including starring alongside Robert De Niro in 2023's About My Father. He is now getting his very own TV series, leading the way on the new show Bookie.

Bookie hails from The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men producer Chuck Lorre, along with Nick Bakay, who has worked as a producer and writer with Lorre on two of his other hit shows, Moms and Young Sheldon. Bookie is set to be the first Max original series that Lorre has developed.

When does Bookie premiere and who else is joining Maniscalco as part of the cast? Read on to find out everything we know about the new TV show.

An official release date for Bookie has not been announced, but it is expected to premiere sometime as part of the fall TV 2023 season, according to WarnerMedia.

Bookie plot

Billed as an eight-episode, half-hour buddy comedy, here is the official synopsis for Bookie:

"A veteran bookie struggles to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling, increasingly unstable clients, family, co-workers, and a lifestyle that bounces him around every corner of Los Angeles, high and low."

Bookie cast

Sebastian Maniscalco plays the main bookie at the center of the series. We already mentioned Maniscalco's stand-up career and his big 2023 movie, About My Father, but Maniscalco has popped up in a number of other movies in recent years, including voicing Spike in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and appearing in Somewhere in Queens, The Irishman, Green Book and Tag.

Playing Maniscalco's buddy on the series is Omar J. Dorsey. Dorsey's first credit dates back to appearing in 2000's Road Trip, but more recently he has been one of the stars of Queen Sugar, appeared in the new Halloween trilogy, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, When They See Us and Eastbound & Down.

Also in the Bookie cast in unspecified roles are Jorge Garcia (Lost), Andrea Anders (Ted Lasso), Vanessa Ferlito (NCIS: New Orleans) and Maxim Swinton (Fleishman Is in Trouble).

Bookie trailer

There is no trailer for Bookie yet. When one becomes available we'll share it here.

How to watch Bookie

Bookie is a Max original series, so the only way to watch it is to have a Max subscription. There are two monthly subscription options available for Max, running $9.99 per month or $15.99 per month. There's no difference in what content is available between the two, just the cheaper one has ads and the other is ad-free.

At this time we do not know if/where Bookie may be available in places that do not have access to Max, including the UK.