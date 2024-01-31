The Family Stallone season 2: release date, trailer and everything we know about the reality show

The Stallones are back, opening the doors to their homes once more for The Family Stallone season 2 on Paramount Plus. What have Sylvester Stallone, his wife Jennifer and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet been up to since we last checked in on them?

The Family Stallone premiered on Paramount Plus back in the summer of 2023, and quickly became one of the streaming services' most popular reality series. Now, in these new episodes, there are some big changes for the family as the girls look to follow their dreams and Sly and Jennifer deal with a new home dynamic.

We've got everything you need to know about The Family Stallone season 2 right here.

The Family Stallone season 2 debuts on Paramount Plus on Wednesday, February 21, for US, Canada, Latin America and Brazil subscribers, while those in the UK, Australia, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and South Korea get the new season starting Thursday, February 22.

How many episodes subscribers are getting on those dates also vary. All 10 episodes are going to be immediately available for those in the US, Canada, UK and Australia. Everyone else will get weekly releases of new episodes.

If you are already a Paramount Plus subscriber, then you don't need to do anything to start watching The Family Stallone when it premieres. If you want to watch the reality show (and catch up with its first season), you do need to sign up for the streaming service. There are two options for US subscribers — the ad-supported Paramount Plus Essential tier and the ad-free Paramount Plus with Showtime tier, which as the name suggests also has additional Showtime programming. Those outside the US have just one plan to pick from.

Check out what else is new on Paramount Plus in February right here.

The Family Stallone season 2 cast

As the title would suggest, the stars of The Family Stallone are the members of Sylvester Stallone's family.

Of course, up front is the Rocky and Tulsa King star, who in addition to his acting roles has shown a more personal side of himself both in this series and his 2023 Netflix documentary Sly.

Also starring in the reality show is Jennifer Flavin Stallone, who has been married to Sylvester Stallone since 1997 and has had her own career as a model and TV actress, and is currently the co-owner of Serious Skin Care.

Stallone's daughters also play a central role in the series. Sophia Stallone is the oldest and hosts a podcast with her sister Sistine, the middle child, as they pursue varying creative pursuits. Scarlet, meanwhile, is the youngest and is currently attending college.

The Family Stallone season 2 plot

The big thing for the Stallone family in season 2 is that they have moved from their long-time home in Los Angeles to the east coast. How will that impact them? Plus, the girls continue their pursuits of love and the family takes a trip to Italy.

Here is the official synopsis for The Family Stallone season 2 from Paramount Plus:

"This season, after four decades as one of Los Angeles' most famous families, the Stallones are leaving Hollywood for good and moving east. With daughters Sophia and Sistine following their dreams in New York City and Scarlet navigating college and a new love in Miami, Sly and Jen set up roots in Palm Beach as empty nesters. But distance can't keep this family apart as the season culminates in a life-changing trip to Italy to explore their family history, rekindle love and make a lifetime of memories."

The Family Stallone season 2 trailer

You can watch The Family Stallone season 2 trailer right here. Some quick highlights: Sistine goes on a live (literally) blind dating show and Sly decides it's a good idea to shadow box Pope Francis.