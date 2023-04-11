The Family Stallone: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Sylvester Stallone reality TV show

Reality TV welcomes a new family into its midst as The Family Stallone arrives on the scene. Yes, Stallone as in Sylvester Stallone, Hollywood star of the Rocky franchise and Tulsa King on Paramount Plus. He, his wife and three daughters headline the reality series that takes a look inside the Stallone household.

This is Stallone's second Paramount Plus original series, alongside Tulsa King, but the actor's first venture in the reality TV sphere. Will the Stallones soon become as popular as the Kardashians or the Real Housewives? Time will tell, but in the meantime, we've got everything that you need to know about The Family Stallone right here.

The Family Stallone premieres on Paramount Plus Wednesday, May 17, in the US, Canada, Latin America and Brazil. It then arrives on Thursday, May 18, for subscribers in the UK, Australia and Italy; additional markets to follow.

While not confirmed, it's been Paramount Plus' practice to release episodes for their original series weekly. So with eight episodes, expect the series to play out over eight weeks.

The Family Stallone premise

Here is the official synopsis for The Family Stallone from Paramount Plus:

"After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad. This new series starring Stallone's three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood's most famous families."

The Family Stallone cast

Just about everyone know who Sylvester Stallone is — a long-time Hollywood star who has led iconic franchises like Rocky and Rambo. But the new reality series is going to pull the curtain back more on his family, including his three daughters and wife. Here's a brief introduction into each of them.

Jennifer Flavin Stallone : Born and raised in LA, Jennifer is a savvy businesswoman and co-owner of the wellness brand Serious Skin Care.

: Born and raised in LA, Jennifer is a savvy businesswoman and co-owner of the wellness brand Serious Skin Care. Sophia Stallone : The eldest of the three Stallone sisters has no interest in following in her father's acting footsteps. Although Sophia currently hosts a podcast, Unwaxed, alongside her sister Sistine, she is still finding her path in life and focusing on her passions.

: The eldest of the three Stallone sisters has no interest in following in her father's acting footsteps. Although Sophia currently hosts a podcast, Unwaxed, alongside her sister Sistine, she is still finding her path in life and focusing on her passions. Sistine Stallone : An actress and model, Sistine is embarking on a new journey as a filmmaker and is currently in development on her first feature film.

: An actress and model, Sistine is embarking on a new journey as a filmmaker and is currently in development on her first feature film. Scarlet Stallone: The youngest of the Stallone sisters, and the last to leave the nest, Scarlet is moving into her own apartment at college. She has been set on following in her father's footsteps and becoming an actress since she was a child and is now appearing alongside Sly in his series Tulsa King.

The Family Stallone trailer

Here's a first look at The Family Stallone with the trailer for the reality series. In addition to getting a peek into the family's day-to-day life, we also spot a few other well known faces, including Al Pacino and Dolph Lundgren. Watch the trailer directly below:

How to watch The Family Stallone

If you want to make sure you can watch The Family Stallone, you’re going to need to be signed up for Paramount Plus. The streaming service is available in the US, UK and other international markets. US subscribers can pick among two subscription options, one with ads and one that is ad-free.