Meet The Family Stallone cast: who's who in the reality show

While the Kardashians are the first family of reality TV, another celebrity household is tipping their toes into the water with The Family Stallone. That's right, Stallone as in Sylvester Stallone, the star of iconic franchises like Rocky and Rambo is now going to be a reality TV star, with the new series airing on Paramount Plus, where his current TV show, Tulsa King, also streams.

But Sly isn't the only member of The Family Stallone cast. Joining him in the series is his wife, Jennifer, and daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. The Stallone ladies are a bit less known then their Hollywood legend husband and father, so let's get a bit more background on them all as the new reality series premieres on Paramount Plus Wednesday, May 17.

Jennifer Flavin Stallone

Jennifer Flavin Stallone in The Family Stallone (Image credit: Art Streiber/Paramount+)

Jennifer Flavin Stallone has been married to Sly Stallone since 1997. But she is more than just a wife to a movie star. She is a former model and reality TV star on shows like Good Day Live, American Gladiator and The Contender, while currently she is the co-owner of the beauty brand Serious Skin Care. She did appear in one movie alongside Stallone, 1990's Rocky V (she played a delivery girl).

Sophia Stallone

Sophia Stallone in The Family Stallone (Image credit: Art Streiber/Paramount+)

Sophia is the oldest of the Stallone daughters and currently hosts the podcast Unwaxed alongside her sister Sistine. However, she is still searching for her passion in life. Popular on Instagram, with 1.6 million followers, Sophia had a bit of a viral moment when she attempted to conquer her fear of spiders by having a tarantula crawl on her arm with her dad by her side; from the show's trailer, we may be getting more of that moment in the series.

Sistine Stallone

Sistine Stallone in The Family Stallone (Image credit: Art Streiber/Paramount+)

In addition to hosting the Unwaxed podcast with Sophia, Sistine Stallone, the middle daughter, is also a model and actress, whose credits include 47 Meters Down: Uncaged and Midnight in the Switchgrass. However, she is looking to move behind the camera, as Deadline (opens in new tab) reports that she is in development of her first feature film.

Scarlet Stallone

Scarlet Stallone in The Family Stallone (Image credit: Art Streiber/Paramount+)

The youngest Stallone daughter, Scarlet is an aspiring actress whose biggest role to date came in Tulsa King alongside her father. She played the character of Spencer, who appeared in five episodes of the Paramount Plus series. Per IMDb, she does not have any other projects lined up at the moment.

The Family Stallone streams exclusively on Paramount Plus, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday.