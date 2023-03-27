The Kardashians season 3: release date, teaser and everything we know about the series

The Kardashians season 3 looks to heat things up on streamers' screens in summer 2023. The popular reality TV series is back with new episodes and new adventures that the Kardashian and Jenner siblings face in their real lives.

It's hard to believe the Kardashian/Jenner family has been a crown jewel of the reality TV world since their debut in the genre in 2007. In their roughly 16 years in front of a camera, their loyal fans have seen the sisters fall in love, go through heartbreak, have kids and build multi-million dollar (in some cases, billion dollar) businesses. So what can viewers anticipate seeing in the new installment of The Kardashians?

Here's everything we know about The Kardashians season 3.

The new season of The Kardashians premieres in the US on Hulu on Thursday, May 25.

While we are still waiting for official word, we anticipate the new season will premiere in the UK on Disney Plus. Once we hear more information, we'll pass along the update.

The Kardashians season 3 trailer

A trailer has yet to be released, but an official teaser video debuted on March 27. Take a look at the clip that sees youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, questioning what the family is doing with the power of their platforms.

The Kardashians season 3 premise

Here is the official synopsis of the season:

"The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, co-parenting and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family, they will stand together through the storm."

The Kardashians season 3 cast

Kylie Jenner on The Kardashians (Image credit: Hulu)

As with the previous two seasons, The Kardashians season 3 shines a spotlight on the lives of sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Each of these sisters has managed to grow a mass following in culture, business and on social media. Their brands include SKIMS, Good American, Poosh, Kylie Cosmetics and 818 Tequila.

Joining the siblings as always is their "momager," Kris Jenner. Not only does Kris have the task of spreading her love and affection to her five daughters (and son Rob, who usually elects not to film), but she also has the difficult job of managing each of them as they continue to grow their business.

Additionally, Scott Disick fans may have reason to celebrate in terms of season 3, as it looks like he'll be making appearances in the new episodes. Although in season 2 his ex Kourtney made it clear she wanted more boundaries between him and her family, it seems the exes/co-parents have managed to strike some kind of balance.

How to watch The Kardashians season 3

The Kardashians continues to be a Hulu original series in the US. Those hoping to watch previous and upcoming episodes of the series need a subscription to either Hulu with Live TV, the Disney Plus Bundle or the standalone Hulu service.

While an official release date in the UK has not yet been announced, it’s anticipated that season 3 episodes will follow in the footsteps of seasons 1 and 2 and stream exclusively on Disney Plus. As such is the case, you’ll want to make sure you have a Disney Plus subscription.