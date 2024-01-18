Halo season 2: release date, trailer, plot cast and everything we know

Halo season 2 sees the fight against the Covenant raging on as the Paramount Plus video game adaptation returns for more action this year.

Everything we've seen so far makes Halo's second outing look bigger than what's come so far. During the battle on High Charity at the end of Halo season 1, Cortana took control of Master Chief's body, a decision that enabled all of Silver Team to escape the planet, and showed us just how capable a fighter Spartan-117 can be.

The UNSC will need their Spartan warriors in peak condition for the fight ahead, as season 2 is poised to take us to one of the most important locations in the franchise: the planet Reach. And from the latest trailer, you can see just how well this war is about to go.

Here's everything you need to know about Halo season 2

Halo season 2 premieres exclusively on Paramount Plus on Thursday, February 8.

The Paramount Plus original series is kicking things off with a two-episode premiere, with new episodes set to be released weekly on Thursdays thereafter through to the finale on March 21.

Halo season 2 cast

Halo season 2 cast (Image credit: Paramount)

Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) is back in the armor as the Master Chief himself, John-117 for Halo season 2.

Further returning cast includes Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, the creator of the Spartan-II project, Jen Taylor as the artificial intelligence, Cortana, along with Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066, Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky, Natasha Culzac as Riz-028, Olive Gray as Dr. Miranda Keyes, Yerin Ha as Kwan, Bentley Kalu as Vannak-134, Kate Kennedy as Kai-125, Charlie Murphy as Makee and Danny Sapani as Captain Jacob Keyes.

Fiona O'Shaughnessy and Tylan Bailey were also confirmed to be returning as Laera and her son, Kessler (respectively) as series regulars for the second season.

A few new faces have also joined the fight this time around. The Originals star Joseph Morgan has boarded the show as James Ackerson, a skilled intelligence operative who works within the UNSC's Office of Naval Intelligence.

Cristina Rodlo (The Terror) has also joined as a series regular. She's playing Talia Perez, a relatively new recruit to a UNSC Marine Corp comms unit. Perez specializes in linguistics but is yet to see any real combat.

Halo season 2 plot

Halo continues to follow the Spartan, Master Chief Petty Officer John-117, as the fight against the Covenant rages on in the 26th century, this time taking them to a planet anyone familiar with the franchise will know: Reach.

Here's Paramount's Halo season 2 plot synopsis for more details:

"In season two, Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe — that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity's greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind's salvation, or its extinction: the Halo."

Halo season 2 trailer

The official Halo season 2 trailer dropped on January 11, and it teases a seismic event from the Halo universe: the fall of Reach. This sets the stakes for the forthcoming series and shows off just some of the action we can expect to see this time around.

You can also find the season 2 first-look trailer below:

How to watch Halo

Halo streams exclusively on Paramount Plus, meaning that you need a subscription to the streaming service in order to watch the new season when it premieres or the first season if you're looking to catch up.

US consumers have the option between the ad-supported Paramount Plus Essential plan and the ad-free Paramount Plus with Showtime option, which as the name suggests also includes Showtime specific programming. Those in the UK have just one option to sign up for, making it nice and easy.