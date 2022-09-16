Devotion: release date, trailer, cast and everything you need to know about the movie

Movie theaters soared already in 2022 with a movie about fighter pilots, now moviegoers can take to the skies again with Devotion, a based-on-a-true-story tale about two Korean War pilots who became legends.

Of course the first movie we’re talking about was Top Gun: Maverick, the Tom Cruise-led sequel that has become the biggest hit of the year and one of the biggest US hits of all time. That’s a high bar to clear, but Devotion has some things in its corner that could make it a potential crowd-pleaser — an inspirational true story, two rising stars and a holiday weekend release date. We’ll see how all those come together.

Here is everything that you need about Devotion.

Devotion flies into movie theaters exclusively on November 23 in the US, which is the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. At this time there is no information on a UK release date.

What is the Devotion plot?

Based on the book Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship and Sacrifice (opens in new tab) by Adam Makos, here is the official synopsis for Devotion:

"Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen."

Those two pilots are Lieutenant Tom Hunder, a white New Englander, and Ensign Jesse Brown, the navy’s first Black carrier pilot.

Who is in the Devotion cast?

Playing Brown and Hudner are two of the biggest rising stars in Hollywood, Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell.

Majors has seen his career sky-rocket in recent years, starting with a breakout performance in The Last Black Man in San Francisco, followed up with Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, HBO’s Lovecraft Country and then landing the role of the MCU’s next big bad, Kang the Conqueror, appearing in Loki and set to appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

For Powell, he’s no stranger to a fighter jet’s cockpit after playing Hangman in Top Gun: Maverick. Powell also started popping up on people’s radars after roles in Everybody Wants Some, Scream Queens, Hidden Figures and Set It Up.

Also set to star in Devotion are Christina Jackson (The Good Fight) as Daisy Brown, Thomas Sadoski (The Newsroom) as Dick Cevoli and Joe Jonas, of The Jonas Brothers, as Marty Goode.

Devotion trailer

The Devotion trailer shows off the chemistry between Majors and Powell, as well as some high-flying sequences depicting their characters’ actions during the Korean war. Check it out below.

Who is the Devotion director?

J.D. Dillard is an up and coming director whose previous movie credits include 2016’s Sleight starring Jacob Latimore and Storm Reid and 2019’s Sweetheart starring Kiersey Clemons.

Dillard has also directed a handful of TV episodes for popular shows, including the limited series The Outsider, Jordan Peele’s rebooted The Twilight Zone and Utopia.