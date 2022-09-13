Loki season 2: cast and everything we know about the Marvel series

Everyone’s favorite God of Mischief is back in action with Loki season 2. The sophomore season of the hit Disney Plus series is currently in production, with fans trying to find clues about what the new season of Loki will bring .

Here’s everything you need to know about Loki season 2.

There is no release date available for Loki season 2, but Variety (opens in new tab) reports that Marvel president Kevin Feige told the D23 Expo crowd that the series is currently filming and fans in attendance were treated to some special footage from the second season.

It’s safe to assume that the new season will arrive in 2023. Not only are there other Marvel series on Disney Plus to air in the meantime, but after filming ends there will be a lengthy post-production process to add in all of the special effects needed to bring the show to life.

Loki season 1 debuted in June 2021.

Who is in the Loki season 2 cast?

We don’t know the full cast list yet, but we do know that Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki and Owen Wilson returns as Mobius M. Mobius.

Sophia Di Martino is also reprising her role as Sylvie. Gugu Mbatha-Raw is back as Ravonna Renslayer, Eugene Cordero returns as Casey and Wunmi Mosaku once again plays Hunter B-15.

During the D23 Expo, Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan was announced as the newest cast member. Based on panel observations, it looks like he’ll play a member of the Time Variance Authority. Also new to the cast is Rafael Casal.

It’s highly likely that Jonathan Majors will also return in season 2, only this time as Kang the Conqueror. His involvement in the series might be in a limited capacity as Kang is also the villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. According to TV Insider (opens in new tab), the footage shown during the D23 Expo panel featured a glimpse of Kang's influence on Loki's new shattered multiverse, one that includes a gold statue in Kang's likeness on display at the TVA.

What is Loki season 2 about?

Not much is known about the plot for Loki season 2, but Hiddleston and Wilson hinted at what’s to come during the Loki presentation at D23 Expo in September 2022.

"Season 2 picks up where season 1 left off," Hiddleston told the room. "Loki is back in the TVA and Mobius doesn’t seem to know who he is."

"It’s a little bit like that Talking Heads song," Wilson agreed. "And in season 2 we’re going to answer, 'How did I get here?'"

Series writer Eric Martin, who wrote all of the season 1 episodes, is returning to write the episodes in the second season, while Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (who directed Moon Knight) are behind the camera for several Loki season 2 episodes.

Is there a trailer for Loki season 2?

There is no trailer for Loki season 2, as the series is still in production. But since we know that footage was available for the D23 Expo panel, it’s quite possible that a teaser may be forthcoming, possibly attached to the end of one of the new Marvel series coming out in the near future.

As soon as a trailer is available, we’ll add it in here.

How to watch Loki season 2