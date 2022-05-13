Good Luck to You, Leo Grande: release date, cast and everything we know about the Emma Thompson film

Emma Thompson as Nancy and Daryl McCormack as Leo in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande places a whole new spin on the idea of completing a bucket list. When many people think of retirement, they envision senior villages, cross-country trips in RVs or dinner reservations before 4 pm at local restaurants. If you happen to be one of these individuals, then you’ll be in for quite the surprise when watching this new film from Emma Thompson.

In the comedy, Thompson plays a retired school teacher and widow who realizes she’s gone much of her life without good sex. While she loved her husband for many things, his bedroom endeavors were not one of them. With him gone and with some extra time on her hands, the former educator goes after what she wants with the help of a young and attractive sex worker.

Here’s everything we know about Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande premieres in the US on Friday, June 17, exclusively on Hulu.

In the UK, viewers hoping to see Good Luck to You, Leo Grande will need to head to the movie theaters. The film debuts on the big screen in the country on Friday, June 17.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande plot

Genesius Pictures, a production company behind Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, had this to say about the plot of the film:

"The film follows Nancy Stokes, a retired schoolteacher and widow, who is yearning for some adventure, some human connections and some sex. Good sex. Whilst her husband Robert provided a home, a family and something resembling a life, good sex was never on offer. But he’s gone now and Nancy has a plan: she will find adventure with a sex worker named Leo Grande.

"In an anonymous hotel room, Nancy greets Leo. He looks every bit as good as his picture, but what Nancy wasn’t expecting was conversation as well as fornication. Leo has a view on everything and though he may not always tell the truth, Nancy finds she likes him. And he likes her. With growing sexual confidence, Nancy starts to relax. Over the course of three rendezvous, the power dynamics shift and their well-worn masks begin to slip.

"Good Luck to You, Leo Grande is an uplifting comedy that challenges expectations. Nancy & Leo discover an unexpected bond in this hilarious, heartwarming sex-positive tale of empowerment and self-discovery."

Is it us, or is anyone else oddly reminded of Blanche Devereaux from the legendary series The Golden Girls?

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande cast

Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Image credit: Genesius Pictures)

Again, starring as the lead of Good Luck to You, Leo Grande is Emma Thompson. There aren’t enough good things than can be said about the incomparable actress. In her last big role as the Baroness in Disney's Cruella, she left quite the impression on viewers. Something about the character’s cheeky remarks and incredible sense of style almost made us forget who the focal point of the film actually was.

Also on Thompson’s long resume are projects such as Last Christmas, Late Night, Bridget Jones's Baby and Men in Black: International. Additionally, we’re personally looking forward to her portrayal as Miss Trunchbull in the upcoming new Matilda move.

Joining the actress on screen is Peaky Blinders actor Daryl McCormack. Fans of the hit show will recall that he played Isiah Jesus. McCormack was featured in the series The Wheel of Time and the film Pixie as well.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande trailer

The Good Luck to You, Leo Grande trailer is nothing short of entertaining. For those that are fans of the amazing series Grace and Frankie, this film may be up your alley.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande director

Sophie Hyde had the distinct honor of directing Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. While this is arguably the most notable project that she’s been a part of thus far, she certainly has other credits under her belt. Hyde has also directed Animals, The Hunting and 52 Tuesdays.

How to watch Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande will be released exclusively on Hulu in the US. If you don’t already have a subscription to the streaming service, Hulu currently offers an ad-supported version for $6.99 per month and an ad-free version for $12.99 per month. It is also available via the Disney Bundle and alongside live TV with the Hulu with Live TV streaming service.

Unlike in the US, the film will be released in theaters in the UK.