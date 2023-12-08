Good Grief: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Good Grief on Netflix is an emotional movie about love and loss.

Good Grief on Netflix is a heart-warming tale of love, loss and friendship, starring Daniel Levy, Luke Evans, Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel and Celia Imrie.

The movie is written and directed by Schitt’s Creek star and co-creator Daniel Levy, who also stars in the film as Marc, a man whose world comes crashing down when his husband dies unexpectedly. A year after his loss, and still floored by grief, Marc takes a soul-searching trip to Paris with his best friends Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel) which leaves them all facing some cold, hard truths.

“I feel like the older we get, the more profound our relationships are with our friends and the more complicated they get,” says Daniel. “Sometimes the people that are closest to us, we excuse the most in terms of having those hard conversations about life and bad habits and patterns of behaviour that could be slightly course corrected. It's an uncomfortable conversation to have, and yet that intimacy exists within these friendships.”

Here's everything you need to about Good Grief...

Good Grief will premiere worldwide on Netflix on Friday January 5 2024.

Is there a trailer for Good Grief?

Yes, but be warned, Good Grief is a bit of a weepy. We see Marc struggling with his grief and his friends fighting to make him see that life is still worth living. Take a look below...

Good Grief plot

Good Grief shows what happens to Marc (Daniel Levy) is a former artist turned children’s book illustrator who is happily married to the gregarious, charismatic and hugely successful Oliver (Luke Evans). Then, Oliver dies suddenly and Marc is steamrolled by his grief. A year later, he and his friends Sophie (Ruth Negga), who is always the life-and-soul-of-the-party, and the more introverted Thomas (Himesh Patel) travel to Paris where they must all face some hard truths and where Marc must decide if he can move on with his life.

Can friends help Marc (on right) move on after his loss in Good Grief? (Image credit: Netflix)

Good Grief cast — Daniel Levy as Marc

Daniel Levy plays widower Marc in Good Grief. He also co-created the hit Netflix series Schitt’s Creek with his father Eugene, starring in the show as David Rose. He also played university tutor Thomas Molloy in Sex Education and has had roles in Haunted Mansion, The Idol, Happiest Season and Modern Family.

Dan Levy as grief-stricken Marc. (Image credit: Netflix)

Ruth Negga as Sophie

Ruth Negga plays Marc’s upbeat friend Sophie. She’s previously starred in MIsfits, Passing, Loving, Preacher, Misfits, Love/Hate, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Five Daughters.

Ruth Negga as Sophie in Good Grief. (Image credit: Netflix)

Himesh Patel as Thomas

Himesh Patel is playing Marc’s more reserved friend Thomas. Himesh started his career as Tamwar Masood in EastEnders. He’s since starred in hit films Don’t Look Up, Enola Holmes 2 and Yesterday as well as the series The Luminaries, Station Eleven, Black Mirror and Avenue 5.

Himesh Patel is Thomas (on right). (Image credit: Netflix)

Who else is starring in Good Grief?

Luke Evans plays Marc’s husband Oliver who passes away. Celia Imrie is his lawyer Imelda and Arnaud Valois is Theo, a man Marc meets in Paris. Emma Corrin, Yoli Fuller, Mehdi Baki and Kaitlyn Dever also appear in the movie.