One Day star Jonny Weldon reveals touching reason he landed the role of Ian

Jonny Weldon has spilled the beans on how he got the role of Ian.

One Day has been a huge hit for Netflix, and star Jonny Weldon has revealed how he landed a role in the drama series.

In the romantic series, Ian is an aspiring comedian whom protagonist Emma (Ambika Mod) first meets while reluctantly working at a Mexican restaurant, and the two strike up a bond.

But Jonny could have missed out on the opportunity if he hadn't been encouraged to go for it by his wife, who revealed that One Day is her favorite book!

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on her morning talk show Lorraine, Jonny said: "We were in the Isle of Arran and it was one of those holidays where it was turn off your phone, turn off your email. It came through and I was about to start a theatre job around a similar time."

After joking that it's always typical that when you go on holiday, a job opportunity will pop up, he revealed that his agent asked him to think about it and that he could turn it down if he was busy.

He continued: "My agent said, 'If you're a bit busy, if you're on holiday, just think about it.' I told my wife it was for David Nicholls' One Day and she went, 'You are auditioning for that. It's my favorite book.'

"It was a self-tape so I had to get 30 books from this hotel room and prop my phone on it. And then I had about 100 recalls and then I got it."

Emma and Dexter grow closer, much to Ian's annoyance! (Image credit: Netflix)

Despite not being the main love interest in One Day, Ian does have an important role to play. He asks Emma on a date and they have a long-term relationship, but Emma's friend Dexter (Leo Woodall) becomes a third party.

Ian begins to resent Emma for getting closer to her best friend Dexter, and tensions are high when he realizes she might be falling in love with him instead.

The Netflix limited series has proven to be hugely successful, getting 9.9 million views on its week of release, and fans everywhere have been talking about it!

One Day is streaming exclusively on Netflix.