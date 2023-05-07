Eric: cast, plot and all about the 1980s-set series starring Benedict Cumberbatch

Eric is a new Netflix series set in 1980s New York which is led by British Hollywood star Benedict Cumberbatch. From playing codebreaker Alan Turing to spin doctor Dominic Cummings and mystic neurosurgeon Doctor Strange, Benedict Cumberbatch is well versed in playing complex characters. Now, in six-part Netflix series Eric, Benedict is taking on the role of an American national treasure and puppeteer Vincent who begins to unravel after his nine-year-old son Edgar disappears on his way to school. As his mental health spirals out of control, Vincent becomes obsessed with Eric, a character Edgar has drawn, and is convinced that if he can get Eric on television then Edgar will come home.

“This show is set in 1985 in New York, a city that is alive, thriving, evolving but riddled with crises whether it’s mental health crises, the AIDS pandemic, corruption and prejudice. It’s a very busy, challenging time to be in this very busy, challenging but inspiring city,” says Eric star Benedict Cumberbatch.

Eric is a six-part series that will launch on Netflix in early 2024. There’s no confirmed worldwide release date yet so watch this space and we’ll keep you posted.

Is there a trailer for Eric?

There's no trailer released for Eric yet by Netflix but as soon as one arrives we’ll post it on here.

What is the plot of Netflix series Eric?

Eric is set in New York in 1985, against a backdrop of police corruption, crime and the AIDS pandemic. The six-part series follows Vincent (Benedict Cumberbatch), the city’s leading puppeteer and creator of the hugely popular children’s television show Good Day Sunshine. One morning Vincent’s son Edgar vanishes on his way to school and Vincent struggles to cope with his loss. As he becomes increasingly distressed and volatile, guilt-ridden Vincent discovers Edgar’s drawings of a blue monster puppet called Eric and becomes convinced that if he can get Eric on TV, then Edgar will come home. Soon Vincent’s behaviour alienates his family, colleagues and the police and Eric becomes his only weapon in his attempt to bring his son back home.

Eric cast — Benedict Cumberbatch on playing Vincent

In Eric, Benedict Cumberbatch plays grieving puppeteer Vincent. Benedict says: “My character Vincent is an inspirational, troubled, extraordinarily funny, aggressive and complex human being and this show is a six-part odyssey into his psyche as he becomes unravelled due to the disappearance of his son.”

Benedict Cumberbatch is best known for playing Sherlock Holmes in the BBC1 series Sherlock and Dr Stephen Strange in the Marvel movies. In 2021 he starred in The Power of the Dog and he played codebreaker Alan Turing in The Imitation Game. He took on the role of political strategist Dominic Cummings in Brexit: The Uncivil War and has also starred in The Mauritanian, 1917, Sherlock, The Current War, The Child in Time and 12 Years a Slave. He’s lent his voice to The Grinch, The Tiger Who Came to Tea, Good Omens and Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. He is soon to star in Netflix series The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar.

Who else is starring in Netflix series Eric?

Eric also stars Gaby Hoffmann (Wild), McKinley Belcher III (Marriage Story), Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) and Clarke Peters (The Wire) are also starring.