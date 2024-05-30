Eric episode 4 recap: Vincent is given an ultimatum

In Eric episode 4, Vincent (Benedict Cumberbatch) receives several pieces of devastating news. However, he has a new plan to find his missing son, Edgar (Ivan Howe). Despite the skepticism of those who believe the child is probably no longer alive, the last episode shows Edgar being held in an encampment beneath the city.

Detective Ledroit (McKinley Belcher III) is under pressure as the press has turned on politicians like Deputy Mayor Costello (Jeff Hephner). The plan to remove those living in the sewers and the subway tunnels is going ahead, which Costello somehow thinks will help improve his popularity.

Find out everything that happened in Eric episode 4 below.

Vincent loses his job

Vincent slept on Lennie's (Dan Fogler) couch after the big celebration at The Lux. Now awake, he wants to go straight to work to continue making the Eric puppet. Lennie has to tell Vincent he no longer has a job and suggests he go to rehab. Vincent reacts cruelly, calling Lennie a "fake artist" who has to pay for sex.

In an attempt to do something, Cassie (Gaby Hoffman) visits the mother of the missing child, Marlon Rochelle, Cecile (Adepero Oduye), perhaps because she knows what Cassie is going through. She gives Cecile the details of lawyer Renata Clark (LaTonya Borsay), as she is good at facing off against the NYPD.

Cecile doesn't have time for this self-pity. "If you want comfort, don't come to me," Cecile says. However, what Cassie wants to talk about is how much anger she has. "I’m listening," replies Cecile.

More bombshells

On the CCTV, Ledroit sees Misha (Ioachim Ciobanu) — the sanitation worker who found the bloody t-shirt — put something under the dumpster. When Ledroit questions the nervous Misha, a supervisor interrupts and says Ledroit can only look around if he has a warrant (he doesn't). Later, we find out that a massive delivery of cocaine has arrived, so it makes sense why the supervisor doesn't want the cops sniffing around.

In the underground encampment, there is a lot of hostility. Amidst it all, Edgar claims he isn't hungry. Yussuf (Bamar Kane) goes out to get some food for Edgar and tells him to lock the flimsy door and only open it to him.

Vincent is angry about getting fired and publicly lambasts his boss, Jerry (Donald Sage Mackay), in a fancy restaurant. He stops when his father, Robert (John Doman), steps in. Returning to Vincent's apartment, we get insight into the combative Anderson father-son dynamic. Robert says Vincent needs to go to rehab, and they will only support him if he makes this necessary step.

In the apartment, Vincent is furious Cassie has thrown his booze away, finding one bottle hidden in the bathroom. Cassie explains she can no longer be in this marriage because she cannot be the best parent to Edgar while in this toxic dance. When Vincent replies to seemingly no one, Cassie realizes Eric is the one Vincent has been talking to.

Cassie admits that not only has she been sleeping with someone else, but she is also pregnant with Sebastian's (José Pimentão) baby. Vincent takes the bag Cassie has packed for him, and she tells him to check out the drawings Edgar did on George's wall. It is a heartbreaking scene that underscores how broken this marriage is. Still, Vincent is confident he will find Edgar and bring him home.

Making deals

While Yussef is getting food for Edgar, Raya (Alexis Molnar) is looking to make even more from the boy they found in the sewer. Raya owes multiple people money, including TJ (Stefan Race) from The Lux. In an incredibly horrifying proposition, Raya tells TJ she has something for him, and she knows he "likes them young."

Captain Cripp (David Denman) thinks Ledroit wastes time and resources by putting Marlon on the board next to Edgar. Thankfully, Ledroit has a friend in the department because Tina (Erika Soto) has pulled the files from the Sierra nightclub raid again after someone returned them. One file belongs to Lennie, who was arrested but not charged with "promoting prostitution of a minor."

Tina realizes nothing romantic will happen because Ledroit is gay, but she will keep this secret. Not only that, but Tina's friend Dana Nokes (Amy Louise Pemberton) has agreed to meet Ledroit on her subway ride home.

Following the map

Benedict Cumberbatch in Netflix (Image credit: Ludovic Robert/Netflix)

Vincent takes Cassie's advice and sees Edgar's illustrations in George's boiler room. He realizes it's a map and sketches a copy.

Elsewhere, Ledroit confronts Lennie about the Sierra raid at the Good Day Sunshine studio. No one at work knows about this arrest, and Lennie gets heated by what Ledroit is inferring. Lennie says he has never seen Marlon, but all Ledroit wants is the name of someone who might. One person he can think of is Ricardo (Orlando Norman), who hangs out at the basketball courts.

On the subway, Dana tells Ledroit her husband, Nokes (Ryan Hunter), seemed relieved when he heard Kennedy was dead. Dana says their new car now has a dent in the bumper and scuffed paint. Dana asks if this is enough to put her husband in prison — she seems eager to get away from him.

When Ledroit gets back to the station, he sees Vincent on his new treasure hunt and tries to humor him. Upstairs, Ledroit discovers his tapes from The Lux are missing, but Tina keeps them safe when Cripp asks for them. A photo of Ledroit and his boyfriend William (Mark Gillis) with a homophobic slur has been left in an envelope for Ledroit, a warning.

It goes from bad to worse as Ledroit gets a phone call and heads to the hospital, where he finds out that William has died.

Vincent continues his search, following the clues to a subway station, not realizing how close his son is. Hopefully, Vincent will track Edgar down before Raya follows through on her plan to sell him to TJ and his "deviants." It's a chilling conclusion to an episode that sets some big things in motion, including the expedited plan to move the inhabitants of the subway tunnels out of the city. Will Edgar get caught up in this crackdown?

All episodes of Eric are now available to stream on Netflix.