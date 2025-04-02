Caught episode 5 recap: Ema works out the truth, but has it got her killed?

Caught is the latest Harlan Coben adaptation for Netflix which follows the story of a journalist known for bringing criminals to justice, but when a young woman disappears, the investigation unravels a web of interconnected mysteries and suspects that no one could have predicted.

Want to read the book? Buy Caught by Harlan Coben here

The fifth episode opens with another flashback, this time to two teenage boys breaking into a huge house and searching for something in a study in the dark. A woman comes home and hears them upstairs and puts on a light, but they throw an ornament at the light that smashes and as shards of glass fall on the woman, she screams. In the present day we see the same house, this time in daylight and the woman is older. She tells a handyman to fix the outside light on the house, and as she turns around, we see her face is all scarred from where the glass shards from the light in the flashback cut her.

In the present day, Ema is asking Bruno about the party he had. He tells her he doesn't have time to clear up because he has an exam at school and is already running late. She is cross and tells him she's worried about him, but he won't listen and walks out.

Ema goes to see Marcos at work and shows him the video of him at the hotel with Martina. He says he knew this would happen and she is confused until he explains that was the first time he met Martina and that Fran Briguel needed him in Buenos Aires and flew them both on the same flight. Ema asks why he didn't tell this to the police, and he hints that Fran is a dangerous man.

In a flashback, we see Martina arrive for the flight on the private jet and Marcos is already in his seat. They talk briefly and then go their separate ways, but later Fran and Marcos are having a drink at the bar and Fran asks Marco to 'deal' with Martina and gives him the room key.

Marcos seems shocked but does as he is told, and when he gets to the hotel room it has been trashed. The flashback from episode 4 plays out as Martina opens the bathroom door to Marcos and he tells her he is there to help her and get her home. He asks her what happened and she tells him that Fran is repulsive and that although he didn't do anything to her, he wanted to and so she had to lock herself in the bathroom. Marcos asks if she has called her parents and she says no becasue they would kill her if they found out where she was.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Martina tells Marcos she wants to go to the police and report Fran, but he tells her that while he will take her to the police if that is what she wants, Fran is a very dangerous man and that she should just leave and go home, turning this into nothing but a bad memory.

In the present day, Ema is asking Marcos why he convinced Martina not to tell anyone about what had happened. He says he thought it was the right thing at the time, but ever since they found her body was found he isn't sure he gave the best advice. He says he called her a few days after the hotel incident and she seemed fine and was busy preparing for a series of auditions. Ema asks if he often does that sort of work for Fran, and he says no, that was the first time but that their families have known one other for years.

Ema goes to see Commissioner Herrera and asks why the police didn't look more into Fran Briguel's connection with Martina. He says that they have no reason to suspect Fran of murder, but Ema reminds him that he is, at the very least, a child abuser and needs to be stopped. Herrera tells her they have caught someone called Fabian Ramos, who is a 38-year-old man who they now know seduced three girls online and assaulted them - 13-year-old Olivia Freire, 16-year-old Camila Costa (Facu and Isabel's daughter), and 14-year-old Samantha Silva. He says Leo never abused these girls and they will never know why he killed Martina, but if Ema hadn't gone solo on the case, maybe Martina would still be alive today, leaving Ema devastated by the accusation.

Ema questions Leo's friend Marcos. (Image credit: Cleo Bouza / Netflix ©2025)

At home, Bruno has cleaned the house after his party but is nowhere to be seen. That evening Vicky comes to the house and tells Ema she was worried about her as she's been calling her. Ema tells Vicky that Bruno hates her, and that she is upset.

Marcos is playing with his kids when Fran calls and asks him if Ema has been to see him at work. Marcos confirms that she has and he tells him that if she comes by again that he needs to call him immediately.

At the foundation, Ema is shocked to learn that they have been given a 48-hour eviction notice because of Leo's links to underage girls. They have asked Ema to look into it becasue they need her to prove that Leo was innocent so they can keep the land. Ema asks Estela what will happen to the land once they are out, and she thinks it will be auctioned off. When Ema asks if Leo had any dealings with the Briguel family, Estela says no and that he never dealt with the neighbors. This comment confuses Ema until Estela reveals that all the land surrounding the foundation has been bought by Fran Briguel and his family.

Ema and Vicky research the land along the lake and they find that over the years the Briguel family have bought up as much land as they can - the only remaining bit they can't get is the land the foundation is on, which was donated to Leo and the foundation by the Brown family - which is Leo's friend Marcos' family.

They find out that the Browns originally owned all the land but slowly lost it to the Briguels. The pair work out it was all signed over for very little money and all made out to Edelina de Briguel, which is Fran's mother. Vicky reveals that Edelina had two children, Fran and then Catalina, who lives in Switzerland.

Ema starts to think that they have got the whole case backwards and that maybe Fran wasn't targeting Martina but using her to frame Leo so he could get his hands on the foundation's land. Ema says if Martina asked Leo to meet him at the house with the red door, then maybe she wasn't speaking to Fran after all and it was someone else orchestrating the whole thing.

Ema goes to the Briguel house, which is the same one we saw in the flashback at the start of the episode. An old woman comes out, and it is Edelina. She is in a state of distress and thinks people are watching her and is hiding from Margarita, who she thinks is her daughter, Catalina. Margarita has scars all down her face and we realise she is the one who got caught under the falling shards from the light in the opening flashback.

Vicky goes to see Marcos' wife, Mercedes, and asks about him and his background. She finds out that he moved to Buenos Aires when he was 18 after his family turned their back on him. Mercedes tells Vicky that they owe a lot to Fran because he helped them after Marcos got blamed for someone losing a ton of money back in Buenos Aires.

Bruno gets an unwelcome visitor. (Image credit: Berna Rode / Netflix ©2025)

Meanwhile, Ema goes to see Armando and Julianna at the cafe to find out more, but Julianna isn't happy to see her. Ema sees one of Armando's drawings which is of Margarita, and he tells her that Margarita was Leo's friend. Julianna comes out and tells Ema that the Briguel family are always trying to buy the foundation's land, but Leo would never sell becasue it belonged to the children who lived there. She asks Ema to leave, and her now trying to prove Leo is innocent is too little, too late.

At home Bruno is packing a bag to stay another night at Fer's house after falling out with Ema. When he opens the door, Fran Briguel is there and demands he comes in. He looks around the house and threatens Bruno, telling him that his mum trespassed on his land when she went to see his mother and that no one has the right to mess with someone's family unless they want to face the consequences.

Ema gets home to find Bruno shaken and upset, and he goes in for a hug, their argument quickly forgotten. Ema tells him she will give up this investigation as he is the most important thing to her, and she doesn't want to risk his safety. But he tells her that if she gives up now, then Fran has won.

The following morning, we see Fran loading his mother into a car and taking her to a clinic while Ema watches from afar. Once they are gone, she knocks on the door and talks to Margarita. Ema tells Margarita that she thinks Fran used her to frame Leo, and eventually, Margarita tells the story of what happened 30 years ago.

Ema finds Bruno upset after Fran's visit. (Image credit: Netflix ©2025)

Margarita explains there was a rumour that Edelina's family were Nazi refuges and that somewhere in the house was a SS insignia but that was all false. However, Marcos Brown wanted that insignia so that he could ruin the Briguel's reputation and force them into settling a business dispute that the family had with his.

Margarita tells the story of how he broke into the house one night, which is what we saw in the opening flash-forward, and it turns out the teenagers we saw were Marcos and Leo and that as they tried to escape the house after hurting Margarita, Fran came home and caught Marcos while Leo ran away.

Marcos took all the blame for what happened, and Edelina then blackmailed Marco's father into paying for Margarita's surgery so that she wouldn't press charges. She tells Ema that Edelina benefitted from her injuries becasue it then meant she could get her hands on lots of land. She reveals that the Browns sent Marcos to Buenos Aires and that Leo apologized for what happened, but Marcos never has.

Back at work, Ema tells her boss about what she has found out, and he says they only have one chance at this and need to get their facts right. She is convinced that all this happened becasue the Briguel family wanted the foundation's land, and so they started to ruin Leo so they could buy it for pennies. While Ema's boss tries to find out what really happened to Marcos in Buenos Aires, Ema focuses on trying to get Marcos to talk to her.

Ema meets Marcos at the foundation, and she asks why he took the blame for what happened 30 years ago. He tells her he has his family's money and power, but Leo had nothing, and if the Briguel family thought he was to blame, they would have destroyed him.

The truth about Marcos emerges... (Image credit: Berna Rode / Netflix ©2025)

Back at the office, Vicky has the land documents that reveal that if the foundation's land is released then it is returned to the original owner, and the only beneficiary now is Marcos. She also works out that Marcos was never used as a scapegoat, but he is a scammer and he moved back home because he got caught.

Vicky calls Ema and tells her everything, not realising she is alone with Marcos. Ema hangs up on Vicky and grills Marcos some more, revealing that she knows the trouble in Buenos Aires left him with no money, and so his only option was to get the land back that belonged to his family.

Ema accuses Marcos of framing Leo for a crime so he could get the foundation's land back and for hitting him where it hurt by making him out to be a child abuser. She accuses him of using her and Martina to frame Leo, but it all fell apart when Martina wanted to come clean.

Ema has worked out everything, claiming that it was Marcos who picked up Martina from the party in the boat and took her to the woods and killed her. But Marcos denies the whole thing, and when Ema won't let it drop, he picks up an abandoned canoe paddle and hits her over the head.

Has Marcos just killed Ema?

All episodes of Caught are available on Netflix now.