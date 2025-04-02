Caught episode 4 recap: who is the mystery man in Martina's hotel room?

Caught is the latest Harlan Coben adaptation for Netflix which follows the story of a journalist known for bringing criminals to justice, but when a young woman disappears, the investigation unravels a web of interconnected mysteries and suspects that no one could have predicted.

The fourth episode opens with a flashback to when Martina was alive. She is in a hotel bath but without any water, and she seems scared when someone knocks at the door. She grabs a vase as a weapon and opens the door a tiny bit before seeing who is there and asking what they are doing there before slamming the door in their face.

In the present day, Ema goes to meet Bruno at school to take him to lunch, but he says he is going out with his friend Fer and walks off. When she gets back in her car, she sees someone has put a USB on her windscreen wiper with her name on it.

At home, Ema watches a video on the USB, and it is Martina filming herself in the hotel room we saw in the flashback. She is happy and excited, showing her friend the amazing hotel suite and the shoes and gifts that 'he' has left for her.

However, also on the USB is a website link to ConX with a username and password provided. Ema logs into the website and it is full of pornographic videos of someone who seems to be Martina, although we don't see her face. Over one of the videos is a violin playing, and Ema recognises it as the same piece that was on a concert flyer that she took a photo of in Martina's room. She also notices that the flyer has the same date on it as the whatsapp video she has just seen of Martina in the hotel suite - February 10, 2024. Ema works out that Martina must have been in Buenos Aires two months before she went missing and calls Vicky to check flight records from February 5 onwards. She asks Vicky to find out if Martina traveled with Leo Mercer.

At the prison, Isabel is visiting Facu and tells him that Camila still doesn't want to visit him. She tells her husband that Commissioner Herrera came to the house to tell her that they have arrested someone else in connection with Camila's attack after the online predator asked a different girl to meet him at a hotel (which we saw play out at the end of episode 3). Commissioner Herrera has asked if Camila will go to a police lineup and see if it is the same man. Facu is shocked, realizing that he might have killed the wrong man.

At home, Ema asks Bruno about ConX, and he says lots of people at school use it, including him, but it isn't all pornographic. He tells her that he doesn't recognize the girls in a dancing video she shows him but it might be Martina and her friend, Abril.

Vicky arrives with the flight logs. She says not only are Martina and Leo's names not on any flight information, but also at the time he might have been in Buenos Aires Leo was on a lot of the foundation's Instagram stories. Ema is confused that Martina isn't on the list, convinced she was in Buenos Aires in February. As they are talking, Bruno heads out, and Ema is miffed as she has just made him dinner.

The next day, Armando is with Julianna at the cafe where she works and is refusing to eat. She tells him she has spoken to his dad, and they have agreed he should go and stay with him for a while as Armando is getting grief at school because of Leo. He doesn't want to go, telling him mum he doesn't like being at his dad's, and Julianna is clearly worried about him.

Ema finds Abril and realises it was her who left the USB for her and wants to ask some questions. Abril says she thinks Martina had been making the ConX videos for about a year and that at first they shared an account, but once Martina started getting racy, she got her own account and fans of hers paid to watch her videos.

Abril tells Ema that Martina had one fan who was older and paid big money for her videos. You could message on the website and they got chatting, and that is when he invited her to Buenos Aires to make a video live in front of him. She lied to her parents, saying that she was with Abril all weekend. Abril says Martina wanted her to go with her on the trip, but she didn't want to go. Abril says that when Martina came back from Buenos Aires, she was different and said something really bad happened but wouldn't say what.

Abril says the night of the party, Martina was really off and wouldn't talk. Ema says she is confused about why Abril didn't go to the police when Martina went to see the older guy, and Abril says she did, but the police did nothing about it, which is why she gave Ema the USB.

Ema goes to see Commissioner Herrera and ask why the police didn't do anything about Martina and the older guy, and he said that they already know everything that Ema has just found out, and they checked the older guy's alibi at the time Martina was killed and he wasn't even in the country so he is in the clear - but still he refuses to give a name to Ema.

Vicky calls Ema to tell her she has found the hotel from Martina's video by researching the logo. She says she can barely hear Ema and asks where she is, and is shocked to hear she is in Buenos Aires after getting a last minute flight. Ema tells Vicky she is determined to work out what happened to Martina and asks Vicky to look into private flight logs, as Martina must have got to Buenos Aires somehow.

Martina's sister, Sofia, is at school when Gael offers her a lift home. She says he has a surprise for her, and she gets onto the back of his motorbike. He takes her to the old barn where we saw him hide something earlier in the series. Sofia is scared as he gets her to come into the barn and takes out the hidden item, which turns out to be a wind-up music box. He says it was for Martina, but that it is hers now and Sofia can have it.

Back in Buenos Aires, Ema goes to a theatre and speaks with the press officer there about a box - in a flashback, we see Martina arriving at the same box and watching a violin concert. Afterwards, she gets a taxi back to the hotel and we see her making the video that she sent to Abril. After she sends the video we see her exploring the hotel room as a mystery man arrives behind her.

In the present day, Ema arrives at the same hotel and asks the man on reception if she can stay in the same room that Martina was in, pretending that Martina is her niece and that she gave the hotel a glowing review. She gets the room for one night, and as she searches the hotel room, Vicky calls and says private jets don't keep passenger records. Ema asks her to search Saarland, which is the name on the box at the theatre, and Vicky finds it and they are a huge company owned by the Briguel family. Ema asks her to find out who at the company has access to the plane.

Ema tries to call Bruno, but he is out with his friends and doesn't answer.

Someone knocks at the hotel door and when Ema asks through the door who it is, he says it is Fran Briguel and that he believes she is looking for him. She lets him in and he tells her to order anything she likes as he will pay. He tells her that everything he says is off the record and admits that he knew Martina through ConX and that he brought her to the hotel to do a live show for him. He says he paid her well and that he has told the police all of this, but Ema can't believe that he paid a minor and that the police didn't charge him. He threatens her, telling her to listen to the voice in her head telling her that she is in danger, and bids her goodnight before leaving.

Camila is at the line up with her father, Facu, who is with a police guard, and her mother, Isabel. She picks out the man who attacked her, and Facu is horrified to realise he killed Leo for no reason.

Ema corners the receptionist at the hotel and asks him if he can help her get her hands on the CCTV footage from the hotel when Martina was staying there. He is reluctant to help in case he loses his job, but Ema gives him her card and writes the date she needs him to check just in case.

When she gets home, she finds Bruno has had a huge party at the house - it is a mess and he isn't home.

Her phone beeps and the receptionist has sent the CCTV footage she asked for. She checks it and sees Martina arriving to see Fran Briguel and a few minutes later, he also turns up and goes into the room. She then watches until he leaves.

But later, another man comes to the hotel room while Martina is still there - this must be the same man we saw in the flashback at the beginning of the episode. It takes a while for Ema to see who it is in the grainy video, but it turns out to be Marcos, Leo's best friend.

Why is he with Martina, and how do they know one another?

All episodes of Caught are available on Netflix now.