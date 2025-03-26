Caught episode 2 recap: tragedy as Leo is shot, but who pulls the trigger?

Caught is the latest Harlan Coben adaptation for Netflix which follows the story of a journalist known for bringing criminals to justice, but when a young woman disappears, the investigation unravels a web of interconnected mysteries and suspects that no one could have predicted.

The second episode opens with a flashback to Ema waking up happily with her husband, Juan. She has a flight to catch as she is going on a work trip. Bruno is dashing out for school and gives her a kiss goodbye as Juan says he is going for a quick bike ride and then when he is back, he will take her to the airport. They seem very much in love and she tells Juan that she is going to ask for less travelling in her job when she's back from this trip as she just wants to be at home with her family. But when Juan heads off on his bike ride, he is suddenly hit by a speeding car while Ema's back is turned. The driver seems shocked she has hit someone, and as she hides a hip flask that's on the passenger's seat, it appears she has been drinking. She drives off, leaving Juan for dead on the road.

The episode then returns to the present day when the hunt is on for Leo after Ema and her team caught him trying to meet a young girl he had been seemingly grooming online. Ema's boss is cross when he finds out about her fling with Leo. She tries to defend herself, telling him that Leo must have known she was on to him and so he agreed to the interview and seduced her to cover his tracks. She says she feels like an idiot, but her boss isn't interested and tells her that becasue she slept with the prime suspect of her investigation, she needs to keep a low profile now.

As news comes through that the police have a search warrant for the foundation where Leo works, we see Camila, his goddaughter, watching the video that Ema took of him at the old house the night before. As she is watching it, Leo turns up asking to see her father, Facu, but she is scared of him and soon her mum, Isabel, comes out and yells at him to get out and that the family want nothing to do with him. He pleads that they have known him for 15 years and would never hurt Camila, but she chases him with an axe until he leaves.

At Martina's house her parents are calling her friends to see if she stayed at theirs last night after finding her bed hasn't been slept in. They start to worry that no one has seen her, and her little sister says she is probably with Gael as she was going to the party with him.

At the foundation, there are police everywhere, and Estella, who works there, is trying to stop them from taking all their electronics. Marcos turns up and tells Estella that he can't believe this is happening. Ema finds him and asks if she can interview him later, but he says no and that she is ruining an innocent man's life.

Instead, Ema talks to Ramiro, who also works at the foundation and he is upset that he didn't see what Leo was up to. Estella finds them talking and is cross with Ema, telling her that Leo is innocent.

Martina's parents go to see Gael at his house, hoping Martina might be there. Her father says they need to lay down some ground rules when they find her and isn't impressed with her dating Gael as he doesn't live in the nicest part of town. Gael's father says they aren't there and that Gael also didn't come home last night.

Ema and Vicky go to see Julianna, Leo's ex, and she is fuming that they are there and throws them out immediately. In the car, Ema and Vicky talk about Julianna and her son Armando being the closest thing Leo has to a family and that they were together for 10 years and he helped raise Armando after his father vanished. As they're talking, they get a call to say Camila's mother, Isabel, wants to talk to Ema.

At Ema's house, Bruno and his friend are looking at videos from the party, trying to work out who stole the boat at the party.

Ema goes to see Isabel and Facu. Isabel tells her that she knew Camila was talking to a boy on her phone who wasn't a local, but she didn't want to make a big deal out of it. She explains that they arranged to meet in secret but he tricked her into meeting at a guest house, and when she got there he grabbed her and raped her. She explains that he was wearing a hood and didn't speak so that she wouldn't recognise him, and that it took a week for her daughter to tell them what had happened. Isabel explains that the whole time Leo was at their house, looking after them and talking with them, even talking with Camile, and they are now convinced that man who raped their daughter was Leo.

Leo, who is now on the run, is hiding in the woods by the foundation, despite there being police everywhere. He sneaks inside to get bits that he needs from his house. But while he is in there, Facu and a gang of men corner him and try to attack him... he manages to escape out a window and into the woods. The men set fire to the house as Facu sits watching from the car.

As Ema gets home from work she is cornered by a woman, Ariana, who asks her if they can talk and it is the drunk woman who killed Ema's husband, Juan. She doesn't want to talk and as Ariana begs for forgiveness, we learn it has been two years since Juan died. Ema tells Ariana that she doesn't care about her Alcoholics Anonymous journey and that she should have been the one who is dead, not Juan.

Ema runs indoors after her fight with Ariana and Bruno asks if they can talk. She is crying but tries to hide it and tells him they can talk after she has had a shower.

As Martina's parents are at the police station reporting her missing, there is a news report about the fire at Leo's house and we see Armando and Julianna watching it. Ema is also watching when Bruno comes in to ask if they can have their talk now, but once again, she is distracted by the news report, so he walks away.

At Marcos' house, he is doing a quiz with his wife and two daughters when Leo arrives. Leo is upset about his house burning down and says he doesn't have any money or documents because the police took them all. Marcos offers to get him a lawyer, but Leo says he just wants to get out of the country. Marcos tries to reason with him, and promises he can stay the night and offers him dinner. Marco's wife, Meme, isn't happy about him staying but agrees he can have dinner, but when Marcos arrives back to the study with a plate of food, Leo is gone.

At Gael's house, he arrives home and sees there are police everywhere looking for Martina, so he rides off. He goes to an old barn and hides something from his backpack. As he leaves, the police corner him and arrest him.

At the school Armando has locked himself in the bathroom and his mum has been called to get him out. At first, he won't come out, but eventually, she coaxes him out and they go home.

While Bruno is chopping wood at home when he sees the police attending to a call out about the boat he stole from his neighbours. He panics but Ema, who is at work, is oblivious as he still hasn't been able to talk to her.

In the office, Ema is told that the police found nothing incriminating on the foundation's electronics about Leo and that the students there only had good things to say about him. They say that Marcos is the last one to have seen Leo and so Ema tells Vicky she will go and speak to him.

Marcos isn't pleased to see Ema and tells her that she is wrong about Leo and he will always defend him becasue he is like a brother. He tells Ema that she should leave this to the courts as there is a justice system and Leo has a right to defend himself.

Meanwhile, we see Leo hiding in the woods, but close by, Facu is looking for him and finds some clothing in the river.

At the police station Gael is being questioned about the party and he claims that he went to see his brother after leaving the party, despite it being the middle of the night. He dismisses the idea that he and Martina are a couple and isn't very cooperative with the police and their questions.

As Ema arrives home that evening, she gets a call and is shocked to see it is Leo, he tells her that she got him into this mess and now needs to get him out and that he wants to meet. He hangs up and sends her a location. As she gets back into the car Bruno sees her drive away, and he seems upset to be all alone. Bruno gets a message from his friend who sends a video of Martina by the boat at the party, and it seems she might have been the one who stole it.

Ema meets Leo that night and he takes her to a different part of some woods as he says where they have met isn't safe. As he comes out of the shadows, she is shocked to see his face is all bloody. He tells her she is wrong about him and that the evidence has been planted against him and that he was at the house with the red door becasue Martina called him that night and asked him to meet her. He says he didn't chat with Ema or any girls online and that they have both been set up, but as they are talking, Facu arrives with a gun and tells Ema to leave and points the gun at Leo. Facu is convinced that Leo is the man who attacked Camila. Leo pleads for his life, but Facu doesn't listen and shoots him, causing him to fall backwards off a cliff and into the water below.

Hearing the gunshot, Ema goes to see what has happened, but when she realises that Facu has shot Leo, she races back to her car and drives off, terrified.

As a new day is dawning, we see the boat that Bruno stole is floating alone in the middle of a huge lake, and inside the boat is Martina's yellow scarf - but Martina is nowhere to be seen.

All episodes of Caught are available on Netflix now.