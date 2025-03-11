Caught: release date, plot, cast, trailer and everything we know about the Harlan Coben adaptation
Caught is the latest Harlan Coben adaptation for Netflix and follows the story of a missing 16-year-old girl in Argentina.
Caught is the latest Harlan Coben adaptation for Netflix which follows the story of a journalist known for bringing criminals to justice, but when a young woman disappears, the investigation unravels a web of interconnected mysteries and suspects that no one could have predicted.
The series follows in the footsteps of hugely successful Harlan Coben shows like Fool Me Once, Safe, Missing You, Stay Close and the much-anticipated Run Away, which is the next UK-based adaptation to land on the streaming site.
Here is everything you need to know about Caught...
Caught release date
Caught will be released worldwide on Netflix on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.
There are six episodes of the series and they will all land as a box set on the same day.
Caught plot
The official synopsis from Netflix reads: "In Argentinian Patagonia's city of Bariloche, journalist Ema Garay rises to prominence in digital media by exposing criminals who manage to evade the law.
"Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Leo Mercer, a respected community figure who becomes the prime suspect in her investigation into the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl.
"As she searches for the truth, Ema finds herself forced to confront her own demons."
Caught cast
The cast of Caught sees Soledad Villamil in the lead role as Journalist Ema Garay, with Matías Recalt joining her as Bruno, Juan Minujin as Marcos and Carmela Rivero as Martina.
The series also stars Alberto Ammann, Fernán Mirás, Mike Amigorena.
Supporting cast includes Maite Aguilar, Victoria Almeida, Patricio Aramburu, Tania Casciani, Pablo Cura, Germán de Silva, Alián Devetac, Juan Eriji, María Figueras, Sofía Guerschuny Pesci, Emma Longhi, Bárbara Massó, Martín Miller, Amanda Minujín, Lautaro Moran, Alexia Moyano, Patricio Rodríguez, Paula Thieberger, Eva Bianco and María Ucedo.
Is there a trailer for Caught?
Yes, and you can see the story unfolding as the trailer plays out, with the case of a missing teenager causing everyone to doubt one another.
The trailer is in Spanish, but you can change the subtitles to English...
Behind the scenes and more on Caught
This six-episode series is directed by Miguel Cohan (Blood Will Tell, No Return, Betibú, The Kingdom) and Hernán Goldfrid (The Bronze Garden, Thesis on a Homicide), and produced by Vanessa Ragone of Haddock Films (Elena Knows, The Secret in Their Eyes). Harlan Coben is also an executive producer.
Caught is Harlan Coben’s first production in Argentina and is one of the 13 titles from the bestselling author produced for Netflix.
