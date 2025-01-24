Run Away: cast, plot and everything we know about the next Harlan Coben adaptation
Run Away is the next Harlan Coben adaptation to land on Netflix with James Nesbitt playing a father whose daughter goes missing.
Run Away is the next exciting Harlan Coben adaptation for Netflix that follows the story of a man whose perfect life starts to crumble when his daughter goes missing.
Following the recent huge success of Fool Me Once and Missing You, which followed hot on the heels of other tense Harlan Coben thrillers like Stay Close and Safe, Run Away boasts an all-star cast and is based on the 2019 novel from the best-selling writer.
Here is everything we know about Run Away so far...
Run Away release date
Run Away will be made up of 8 episodes and started filming in early 2025. As soon as we get a release date for the series, we will update this guide.
Fool Me Once and Missing You both landed on Netflix on New Year's Day, so it is possible that Run Away could do the same on January 1, 2026.
Run Away plot
The show follows Simon, a seemingly lucky man with a loving wife and kids, a great job, and a beautiful home. But then his eldest daughter Paige runs away, and everything falls apart.
When Simon finds Paige, vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, he finally has the chance to bring his little girl home. But things aren't as simple as they seem becasue Paige isn’t alone.
Soon an argument escalates into shocking violence that will shatter Simon’s life all over again. His search for Paige will take Simon into a dangerous underworld, revealing deep secrets that could tear his family apart forever.
“Run Away is about family — about what we will do to keep our family intact, what secrets we keep within our family, and what secrets we keep as a family,” Coban told Tudum. “Every time you walk past the house, there’s a whole universe that goes on behind that door and none of us have a clue what it is.”
Run Away cast
James Nesbitt, who also starred in Missing You will lead Run Away as Simon, a man whose perfect life starts to crumble after his daughter Paige runs away.
Paige will be played by Ellie de Lange and according to Tudum, finding the right person for the role took time revealing that Coben watched countless audition tapes to find the right actor to play Paige. Now, he’s excited for audiences to see Ellie de Lange portray the complicated character.
“Ellie really captured both the strength and the frailty of this character of Paige — what she’s going through and the secrets that she’s keeping,” he says. “There’s a lot that she has to evoke here and emote in this character.”
Joining James and Ellie is a huge host of big names including...
- James Nesbitt (The Missing, Cold Feet) as Simon Greene
- Ruth Jones (Gavin & Stacey, Stella) as Elena Ravenscroft
- Minnie Driver (The Serpent Queen, Good Will Hunting) as Ingrid Greene
- Alfred Enoch (The Couple Next Door, The Critic) as Isaac Fagbenle
- Lucian Msamati (Conclave, Gangs of London) as Cornelius Faber
- Jon Pointing (Big Boys, Sweetpea) as Ash
- Ellie de Lange (Wolf Hall, The Serpent) as Paige Greene
- Adrian Greensmith (Harlan Coben’s Shelter, Metal Lords) as Sam Greene
- Ellie Henry (Hollyoaks) as Anya Greene
- Tracy-Ann Oberman (Friday Night Dinner, Toast of London) as Jessica Kinberg
- Annette Badland (Ted Lasso, Midsommar Murders) as Lou
- Ingrid Oliver (The Thursday Murder Club, Sweetpea) as Yvonne
- Maeve Courtier-Lilley (Gran Turismo, The Red King) as Dee Dee
- Finty Williams (The A List, Six Minutes to Midnight) as Enid Corval
- Joe McGann (Kaos, Vera) as Wiley Corval
- Amy Gledhill (Big Mood, Starstruck) as Ruby Todd
However, there is one familiar face missing from the adaptation, and that is Richard Armitage who has starred in many previous shows that have come from Harlan Coben's books. “He's a wonderful actor, a dear friend,” Coben told Tudum, revealing he recently had Armitage over for Thanksgiving in his New Jersey home. “I'm sure we'll work together again in the future.”.
Behind the scenes and more on Run Away
Like Fool Me Once and Missing You, Run Away will be set in the UK and filming is underway in Manchester and the northwest of England.
Coben serves as executive producer through his company, Final Twist Productions. Fool Me Once’s Danny Brocklehurst is the lead writer and also serves as an executive producer alongside Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee.
Guy Hescott and Will McDonagh are producers. Run Away is produced by Quay Street Productions.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.