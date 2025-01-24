Run Away: cast, plot and everything we know about the next Harlan Coben adaptation

Run Away is the next exciting Harlan Coben adaptation for Netflix that follows the story of a man whose perfect life starts to crumble when his daughter goes missing.

Following the recent huge success of Fool Me Once and Missing You, which followed hot on the heels of other tense Harlan Coben thrillers like Stay Close and Safe, Run Away boasts an all-star cast and is based on the 2019 novel from the best-selling writer.

Here is everything we know about Run Away so far...

Run Away will be made up of 8 episodes and started filming in early 2025. As soon as we get a release date for the series, we will update this guide.

Fool Me Once and Missing You both landed on Netflix on New Year's Day, so it is possible that Run Away could do the same on January 1, 2026.

Run Away plot

The show follows Simon, a seemingly lucky man with a loving wife and kids, a great job, and a beautiful home. But then his eldest daughter Paige runs away, and everything falls apart.

When Simon finds Paige, vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, he finally has the chance to bring his little girl home. But things aren't as simple as they seem becasue Paige isn’t alone.

Soon an argument escalates into shocking violence that will shatter Simon’s life all over again. His search for Paige will take Simon into a dangerous underworld, revealing deep secrets that could tear his family apart forever.

“Run Away is about family — about what we will do to keep our family intact, what secrets we keep within our family, and what secrets we keep as a family,” Coban told Tudum. “Every time you walk past the house, there’s a whole universe that goes on behind that door and none of us have a clue what it is.”

Run Away cast

James Nesbitt, who also starred in Missing You will lead Run Away as Simon, a man whose perfect life starts to crumble after his daughter Paige runs away.

James Nesbitt plays Simon Greene. (Image credit: Pip/Netflix)

Paige will be played by Ellie de Lange and according to Tudum, finding the right person for the role took time revealing that Coben watched countless audition tapes to find the right actor to play Paige. Now, he’s excited for audiences to see Ellie de Lange portray the complicated character.

“Ellie really captured both the strength and the frailty of this character of Paige — what she’s going through and the secrets that she’s keeping,” he says. “There’s a lot that she has to evoke here and emote in this character.”

Ruth Jones plays Elena Ravenscroft. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Joining James and Ellie is a huge host of big names including...

James Nesbitt (The Missing, Cold Feet) as Simon Greene

Ruth Jones (Gavin & Stacey, Stella) as Elena Ravenscroft

Minnie Driver (The Serpent Queen, Good Will Hunting) as Ingrid Greene

Alfred Enoch (The Couple Next Door, The Critic) as Isaac Fagbenle

Lucian Msamati (Conclave, Gangs of London) as Cornelius Faber

Jon Pointing (Big Boys, Sweetpea) as Ash

Ellie de Lange (Wolf Hall, The Serpent) as Paige Greene

Adrian Greensmith (Harlan Coben’s Shelter, Metal Lords) as Sam Greene

Ellie Henry (Hollyoaks) as Anya Greene

Tracy-Ann Oberman (Friday Night Dinner, Toast of London) as Jessica Kinberg

Annette Badland (Ted Lasso, Midsommar Murders) as Lou

Ingrid Oliver (The Thursday Murder Club, Sweetpea) as Yvonne

Maeve Courtier-Lilley (Gran Turismo, The Red King) as Dee Dee

Finty Williams (The A List, Six Minutes to Midnight) as Enid Corval

Joe McGann (Kaos, Vera) as Wiley Corval

Amy Gledhill (Big Mood, Starstruck) as Ruby Todd

Minnie Driver plays Ingrid Greene. (Image credit: Mark Williams and Sarah Hirakawa/Netflix)

However, there is one familiar face missing from the adaptation, and that is Richard Armitage who has starred in many previous shows that have come from Harlan Coben's books. “He's a wonderful actor, a dear friend,” Coben told Tudum, revealing he recently had Armitage over for Thanksgiving in his New Jersey home. “I'm sure we'll work together again in the future.”.

Behind the scenes and more on Run Away

Like Fool Me Once and Missing You, Run Away will be set in the UK and filming is underway in Manchester and the northwest of England.

Coben serves as executive producer through his company, Final Twist Productions. Fool Me Once’s Danny Brocklehurst is the lead writer and also serves as an executive producer alongside Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee.

Guy Hescott and Will McDonagh are producers. Run Away is produced by Quay Street Productions.