Missing You: cast, plot, interviews and everything we know about the latest Harlan Coben thriller

Missing You is a new Harlan Coben thriller launching on Netflix following on from the success of previous adaptations such as Fool Me Once, Stay Close and Safe. And just like those amazingly tense thrillers, this Harlan Coben mystery, relocates the story from the US to the UK, with filming taking place around Manchester and the North West of England in 2024.

Missing You is five-part story about a Manchester detective Kat Donovan, played by former EastEnders star Jessica Plummer, whose loving fiancé Josh went missing eleven year's previously. Then she sees him mysteriously appear on a dating app! From then on the twists and turns get more intense and bizarre as Kat delves into what might have happened to Josh and if it could be linked to the tragice death of her father.

Alongside Jessica Plummer (see interview below) is an all-star cast including Sir Lenny Henry as Kat's father and a Harlan Coben thriller regular Richard Armitage (see full cast list below).

So here's everything you need to know about Harlan Coben's Missing You on Netflix...

Missing You is currently filming so it could be ready to launch on Netflix at the end of 2024, or early 2025. We'll update on the thriller's worldwide release date when we hear more.

Missing You plot

Eleven years ago Detective Kat Donovan was happy with her fiancé Josh who was the love of her life. But then disappeared suddenly and she's never heard from him since. Then over a decade later, while Kat is looking for love again and swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees Josh's face on and her world explodes all over again. What the heck? Josh's reappearance forces her to delve back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past. The twists and turns get ever more intense...

Missing You cast — Jessica Plummer interview on playing Kat Donovan

Jessica Plummer plays the main character detective Kat Donovan. At a Netflix event in March 2024 Jessica told us much more: "So we follow Kat Donovan, who is a police officer and there's two stories in one. It's a classic thriller in the sense of it's someone with secrets.

"I got back this morning at 3am from a night shoot, but it's great, it's really lovely. I love Manchester and the North West. We've covered a lot of ground, we've done quite a lot of locations, we've been to Sefton Park! On the first day in four degrees wearing crop tops and doing a yoga class. I feel like visually this is going to be similar to what he's already done - very beautiful to watch."

Jessica Plummer has previously played tragic Chantelle Atkins in EastEnders, and starred in the BBC1 thriller The Girl Before. She was also a singer for the group Neon Jungle.

Jessica Plummer as Chantelle Atkins in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

Who else is starring in Missing You?

Other cast for Missing You includes comedy legend Sir Lenny Henry as Kat's father, plus Rosalind Eleazar, Richard Armitage (Fool Me Once), Steve Pemberton (Benidorm, Inside No.9), Paul Kaye, Samantha Spiro (Grandma's House), Lisa Faulkner (Holby CIty, Brookside), Mary Malone, Charlie Hamblett, Oscar Kennedy (Wreck), Brigid Zengeni, Catherine Ayers, Felix Garcia Guyer and Jo Martin. More will be announced soon.

Richard Armitage as Joe Burkett in previous Harlan Coben thriller Fool Me Once. (Image credit: Netflix)

Comedy legend Sir Lenny Henry stars in Missing You as Kat's father. (Image credit: BBC/Comic Relief)

Is there a trailer for Missing You?

It's too early for a Missing You trailer, but when Netflix do release one we'll post on her.

Behind the scenes, locations and more on Missing You

Missing You filming is taking place around Manchester and the North West of England in 2024. It's by Quay Street Productions (Fool Me Once) created by Harlan Coben. Executive Producers are Harlan Coben, Nicola Shindler, Richard Fee, Victoria Asare-Archer, Danny Brocklehurst. The lead writer is Victoria Asare-Archer (Stay Close). The producer is Guy Hescott (Without Sin).

At a Netflix event in March 2024, Victoria Asare-Archer told us: "So you're constantly second guessing everything. Lots of twists and turns. It's a woman whose boyfriend disappeared 11 years ago and was never seen again. She opens a dating app one day and boom, he's there - it kind of opens this door to her past. It's about her lost boyfriend and also the tragic death of her father."