Missing You episode 4 recap: Kat finds herself in grave danger as she tracks down Josh

Missing You is a five-part Harlan Coben thriller on Netflix and following on from the success of previous adaptations such as Fool Me Once, Stay Close and Safe.

The story follows Kat Donovan whose fiancé Josh went missing eleven years ago, only for her to stumble upon him on a dating app. From that moment on her life is turned upside and the twists and turns get more intense and bizarre as Kat delves into what might have happened to Josh and if it could be linked to the tragic death of her father.

Here is everything that happened in Missing You episode 4...

The penultimate episode opens right where the third episode left off when Kat discovered that Aqua was the one who attacked Brendan.

In a brief flashback, we see Aqua with Josh as he plans his proposal to Kat, and in the present day, Kat is demanding answers from Aqua in the police interview room. Aqua explains that she heard from Stacey that Brendan had been bad-mouthing Josh and telling everyone he was dangerous, so she followed Brendan and tried to get his phone from him to stop him from spreading lies. Aqua says she was trying to protect Josh the way that he protected her... which confuses Kat. She knows there is more to what Aqua is saying but as she is trying to get to the bottom of it, Aqua has flashbacks to someone banging on her front door as she stands in her hallway, scared. In the present day, Aqua starts to have a panic attack and Kat stops questioning her and offers a hug instead.

Kat takes Aqua home and looks after her, and while she is sleeping Stacey comes over and Kat fills her in with what happened. She says she hasn't seen Aqua like this for a long time and that she is convinced that Aqua has spoken to Josh - but Stacey admits Aqua didn't speak to Josh the day he was watching them do yoga - but she did. She confesses she told Josh to leave Kat alone, and although she didn't know Josh she was trying to protect Kat, but Kat is fuming.

Charlie calls Kat and tells her that although she is suspended he needs to tell her something. He says that a financial advisor, Ashkan Chuback, has raised a suspicious activity report about the same Swiss bank account that Dana despoited her £250,000 into and so they agree to go and visit him. The pair are confused when they get there as it is a residential address and not an office, but they discover that they're in the right place and Ashkan isn't some financial advisor in the city but works alone in his garage.

However, Ashkan knows his stuff and eventually agrees to talk when he hears there is a kidnapping linked to the account. He tells Kat and Charlie that his client sent a huge amount of money to the account, and that his client was Rishi - meaning Dana and Rishi have sent money to the same Swiss account - linking both of their disappearances. Kat and Charlie ask Ashkan why he was suspicious about the money and he says that Rishi started talking about Vanessa, a new woman he was seeing and then weeks later sent a huge sum of money out of his account, which he thought was suspicious. He says he also says he did a reverse image search on Vanessa and realized she is an online cam girl, and the whole thing was a scam.

Meanwhile, we see Titus's men all on Medlody Cupid at the farm where one is posing as Josh, talking to a new 'victim' online, while another is Vanessa - revealing this is a huge operation that he has going on at the farm.

Titus has a deadly undercover operation going on. (Image credit: Vishal Sharma/Netflix)

Kat and Charlie talk to 'Vanessa' whose real name is Catalina and she has never spoken to Rishi, so they now know whoever he spoke to was a catfish. They also work out that Dana and Rishi are both widowers and have money in the bank and the penny drops that if Catalina's photo was stolen then so was Josh's, meaning he was never involved.

Kat tells Charlie that they have two people missing from the same dating app so he and Nia have to investigate further, while she is on a mission to find the real Josh. Charlie tells her of a text comparison AI app that will match Josh's style of writing and find his work even if he is using a pseudonym, so Kat heads home and searches for his articles, and it doesn't take long to find him.

Stacey comes over and Kat tells her from now on she has to tell her everything, even things she doesn't think she is ready to hear. Stacey agrees and Kat shows her the news articles that she has found that have been secretly written by Josh. Stacey says they can work out where he is living becasue he has paid subscribers to his newsletter and they can work out where the money is going - after all, this is what Stacey does for a living, all she needs is a couple of hours.

Later, Charlie messages and says there is a problem with the fingerprints he is trying to run for Kat, not realizing that Stagger deleted his request. Kat continues her search into her dad's murder and finds a police photo of her mum's friend Tessie standing with Stagger and Kohl so she goes to see her for answers. Once there Tessie admits that she knew about Clint's affair and that all the men at the station were at it at the time. She says that she always wondered if the woman Clint was seeing had a link to Calligan, and that she has a name, Parker, but that's all she knows.

Meanwhile, Titus gets a call from his bank to say his Swiss account has been frozen and he realizes that he is being investigated. He asks Reynaldo if anything out of the ordinary has happened becasue they have been using the same protocols they always have. Reynaldo admits there was a small incident the previous week where someone recognized a photo they used (meaning Kat) and started asking questions. Titus wants to see and Reynaldo takes him to the barn where all the computers are set up - they realize Kat is the same person who matched with Josh and also held the police conference about Rishi's disappearance.

Titus tells his men to find out what Kat knows, he wants her address and wants to know if she needs to be 'eliminated'. Meanwhile, he tells one of his henchmen to 'cull number 6' which is Dana, becasue they have got all they can out of her, before getting in a van with Reynaldo and heading to Kat's house.

Kat finally comes face to face with Calligan. (Image credit: Thomas Wood/Netflix)

Kat, oblivious to the grave danger she is in, is chatting with Stacey, who has tracked down a PO Box for 'Reggie Cross' the new name Josh has given himself, and Kat says she will head to the address to find him. However, once there she hits a dead end until she spots a man coming to collect something from Josh's PO Box and she follows him to a remote address in the woods.

She knocks on the door, nervous about what she might find, and the man from the post office answers. She says she is looking for Reggie or Josh, but he shuts the door in her face. However, as she is about to leave she sees the girl that set up Josh's Facebook profile playing in the garden. But, before she can do anything, someone comes up behind her and puts a black bag over her head.

The mystery attacker, who turns out to be the man who has been following her all this time, takes her to a portrait gallery where Calligan is waiting for her. Kat demands to know why she is there and he says he didn't have her father killed, but there are things she should know about her dad.

Calligan says he didn't have Clint killed because he was an asset to him, and believe it or not, he liked him. Kat asks if Leburne killed her father and Calligan confirms that he did not... and that he confessed to the crime after doing a deal with someone on the inside to get an easier life in prison. Calligan suggests it was a police officer who killed Clint and used Leburne to cover it up... but Kat isn't sure. She asks him if the name Parker means anything and Calligan seems surprised that Kat knows about Parker and agrees that maybe it is time for all the secrets to finally come out and agrees to help Kat find Parker.

Meanwhile, Clem, one of Titus's henchmen comes to get Dana out of her cell and she begs to be released. While his back is turned she gets a stick from one of Titus's faithful dogs and she uses it to attack Clem and runs away into the woods. Soon a huge hunt is underway to track her down.

Elsewhere, Kat is dropped back to Josh's house by Calligan's employee so she can get her car and she sees the young girl again, meanwhile, Titus is sitting outside Kat's house, waiting for her to return.

We also see Aqua saying goodbye to Stacey on her doorstep, while Stagger is looking on from afar, and at the end of the episode Kat tries to talk to the girl on the beach, who turns out to be Josh's daughter, Sadie. But they aren't alone, because Josh is also on the beach and the pair finally come face to face with one another after 11 years. But why has Josh been so hard to find?

All five episodes of Missing You are available on Netflix now.