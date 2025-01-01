Missing You episode 2 recap: who else is being held prisoner at the farmhouse of horrors?

Missing You is a five-part Harlan Coben thriller on Netflix and following on from the success of previous adaptations such as Fool Me Once, Stay Close and Safe.

The story follows Kat Donovan whose fiancé Josh went missing eleven years ago, only for her to stumble upon him on a dating app. From that moment on her life is turned upside and the twists and turns get more intense and bizarre as Kat delves into what might have happened to Josh and if it could be linked to the tragic death of her father.

Here is everything that happened in Missing You episode 2...

The second episode opens with Titus, the man who runs the farm where Rishi is being held, interviewing a couple and their children who are adopting a puppy. They are a well-to-do family, but Titus says adopting a dog is a big deal so they have run a background check on the family and shows the couple a picture of the wife kissing her next-door neighbor. He takes the puppy from the children as the fuming husband marches his family out the door before Titus goes into the barn and opens the door where Rishi is being held hostage.

Meanwhile, Kat arrives at Stagger's house early and he is still in his dressing gown. She is there to tell him that Leburne didn't kill her father and he is shocked to hear that she went to see him on his deathbed. Kat begs him to go and see Leburne so that he can retract his confession and they can reopen the case, but Stagger is adamant that Leburne killed Clint and tells her to drop it. They argue over the fact that Leburne was already going down for two murders and so might as well have taken the fall for the third, and Kat points out it is odd that the murder weapon was where Leburne said it was, reminding Stagger that it is unusual for professional hit men to keep a murder weapon. But Stagger doesn't want to listen and tries to calm her down.

Aqua comes to see Kat and Kat reveals that Josh went to see Leburne the day before he vanished, but Aqua is adamant that Josh didn't tell her anything despite the fact the two of them were close.

Later, Kat is on the train thinking about Josh when a young man sitting a few seats away seems to be staring at her. She doesn't notice, but we see he has a photo of her on his phone.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At work, Kat does an appeal for information about Rishi's disappearance, and while she is asking the public for help, we see Rishi being made to wash in cold water and put an orange boilersuit on against his will by Reynaldo, who works for Titus at the farm. Reynaldo takes him to Titus in the farmhouse and he tells him that he needs to do as he says or Vanessa will get hurt, before showing him a live stream of Vanessa at home on his computer. Rishi tells Titus he will do anything to protect her.

At the police station, Charlie tells Kat they found an old laptop in Rishi's garage and that he will look into it, but while they are talking Nia tells Kat a teenager is waiting for her in reception - and it turns out to be the young man from the train. He says his name is Brendan, he's 19, his mum is missing, and Kat is the only one who can find her. He says his mum is called Dana Fells and has been missing for six days after going on a trip with her boyfriend. Kat doesn't seem too worried at first seeing as Brendan is 19 but he says his dad died six years ago and since then his mum has called him every day.

Nia tells Kat they have found something on Rishi and Charlie shows her his conversations with Vanessa, who they realize he met online. The number she used has been disconnected, so Nia will contact the network providers.

Stagger knows more about Kat's dad's death than he is letting on. (Image credit: Vishal Sharma/Netflix)

Meanwhile, back at the farm, Titus tells Rishi they are calling his bank so that he can transfer £25,000 to their account. He asks if they will leave Vanessa alone, and Titus says a few more days, a few more bank transfers and then they will blindfold him and drive him a long away from the farm and let him go.

At the station, Stagger tells Kat that Leburne died that morning and admits that he didn't go and see him as she asked. He tells her to take some time off, but she isn't keen and instead goes to see her mum to tell her the news, but she already knows because a journalist has been round to the house.

Later Kat gets home to find someone has broken into her apartment, she grabs a knife from the kitchen and looks around, only to find it is Brendan. When he sees her he runs out the front door and she chases him into the street and eventually corners him. Brendan admits that he is worried about his mum becasue her boyfriend is trouble, and Kat won't like it when he reveals more. Kat is confused until Brendan shows her a photo of her mum's boyfriend and it is Josh. Kat is stunned at seeing Josh's picture again, and Brendan reveals that Dana met Josh on a dating app, started chatting, and then went away with him and vanished. Kat is rattled but says until there is actual evidence of a crime, she can't open an investigation.

Brendan says his mum was dating Josh when she went missing. (Image credit: Vishal Sharma/Netflix)

The following day Stacey messages Kat and says she has done a background check on Josh and something is off, so asks to meet. She tells Kat that Josh has vanished from the internet completely, and there has been no trace of him at all for the last 11 years until this online dating profile appeared recently. She can't understand why you would work so hard to vanish without a trace, only to come back online to get dates. Kat then tells Stacey about Brendan, his mum Dana and the fact she is dating Josh. Stacey says she will keep looking for Josh and will send a photo of him to her prison officer friend to see if she remembers him visiting Leburne the night before he vanished.

Later, Kat is looking over the old files for her father's murder and both Monte Leburne and Dominic Calligan's details are in there. An old friend of her dad's, Terry Khol, who is retiring tells her that the case against Leburne was airtight and that Calligan is a vile man who is known for a history of violence dating back to when he was just 7 years old at school.

Brendan calls Kat and tells her that his mum took money out at an ATM the day she went missing, but the ATM was nowhere near the airport she was meant to be going to. Kat promises to get Charlie to look at the bank's CCTV.

Meanwhile, Stacey texts and says her friend Tamsin at the prison, did recognize Josh from when he visited Leburne 11 years ago and Kat goes to meet her. She talks about Josh being there with Leburne and that he had a police officer with him - and it was Stagger.

Stunned by this new revelation, Kat goes to see Stagger but he is already at Khol's leaving party, so she heads to the bar where it is being held. Kat confronts Stagger, who tells her that Josh's boss at the newspaper wanted him to use his connections to get the scoop on Leburne, but it was all for nothing because Leburne wouldn't talk. Kat says Josh wouldn't have done that as it would have upset her, and Stagger suggests that is maybe why he left. He asks her about her recent visit to Leburne, and when he realizes that she didn't go through the official channels Stagger tells her he is putting her on a break from work as she can't be trusted.

Nia and Charlie do some digging on Dana's disappearance. (Image credit: Vishal Sharma/Netflix)

Meanwhile, at the farm, Titus finds out that all of Rishi's bank accounts have been frozen, and realizing that this means the police must know he is missing he tells Reynaldo they are through with draining him of his money as it is now too risky and that he will have to 'deal with him'. But when Reynaldo goes to the barn where Rishi is tied up, he has no idea that Rishi has managed to break free of his chains and attacks Reynaldo as he opens the door. But as Rishi tries to escape he hits a dead end and Reynaldo corners him and hits him over the head with a shovel.

Meanwhile, back at the police station, Charlie tells Nia that a person's crisp flavor of choice tells you a lot about them, but as they chat he gets the CCTV footage of the ATM and we see Dana in a yellow sun dress getting money out and looking worried. Meanwhile, Stacey is in her car and she calls a mystery person telling them that they 'need to tell her' - likely referring to Kat.

Meanwhile, Stagger is at home in the bathroom and has flashbacks to him standing in the same spot at the sink and washing blood out of his clothes, while at the farm Reynaldo drags Rishi's dead body to an incinerator and throws him in, but as we see him walk through the barn we learn Rishi wasn't the only one being held captive there and there are lots of other prisoners also tied up. Reynaldo also throws the clothes of the prisoners into the incinerator and amongst them is Dana's distinctive yellow sundress she is wearing in the ATM CCTV.

The epsiode closes with Leburne's burial taking place, and the only person there is Dominic Calligan.

All five episodes of Missing You are available on Netflix now.