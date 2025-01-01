Missing You episode 3 recap: what shocking secret does Kat unearth about her dad?

Missing You is a five-part Harlan Coben thriller on Netflix and following on from the success of previous adaptations such as Fool Me Once, Stay Close and Safe.

The story follows Kat Donovan whose fiancé Josh went missing eleven years ago, only for her to stumble upon him on a dating app. From that moment on her life is turned upside and the twists and turns get more intense and bizarre as Kat delves into what might have happened to Josh and if it could be linked to the tragic death of her father.

Here is everything that happened in Missing You episode 3...

The third episode opens with Kat going to see Aqua and telling her about the fact she has been suspended from work and that Stagger went with Josh to see Leburne the day before he vanished. Aqua admits she has seen Josh since he left, once just after he vanished and he was destroyed about what had happened and asked Aqua not to tell Kat she had seen him. The second time was six months ago when she was teaching yoga in the park - Kat was also at the class but by the time the class had finished Josh had gone again. Kat is devastated that Aqua has been lying to her, and leaves when Stacey calls to say she has found something on Josh at last.

They meet in Stacey's car and she shows Kat a picture of Josh after he was in a bar fight 11 years previously. He has a black eye and Stacey says he got arrested and paid a fine, but after that, he vanished.

Charlie calls Kat about the CCTV footage of Dana at the ATM the night she went missing and says he will send it to her, not realizing she has been suspended. Stagger calls Nia into his office to tell her about Kat being off work, and she offers to step into her role temporarily, but he says he has handed it to another team and she is disappointed. She goes to tell Charlie and he admits he's already sent the Dana footage to Kat.

At Kat's flat, she shows Brendan the footage and he confirms it is his mum. Kat asks if she has any other savings accounts and he says yes and will use his hacking skills to get into them. He tells her that he ran an image search on Josh online and he had the same issue as Stacey where nothing comes up, which Brendan points out is odd. But then he says he searched through archived pages and Josh created a Facebook profile and then deleted it, but the profile had a new name, Reggie Cross. They look at the Facebook profile to check it isn't a catfish, but Kat confirms it looks legit... especially when he lists John Waite's Missing You as one of his favorite songs - which is their song.

Kat promises Brendan that they are going to find his mum before sneaking into the office and finding a new angle of the Dana CCTV footage on Charlie's computer, despite being suspended. Charlie catches her on his computer and is furious, convinced this is going to get him into trouble in his new job. She tells him about the Josh link and he is confused, telling her that her interference is complicating the investigation. Kat leaves, but she has got what she wants, becasue the new CCTV footage shows Dana getting into a car, and she can see the registration number.

She asks Brendan what cab firm Dana usually uses and then heads to the cab office, but the woman there says Dana canceled her cab to the airport the night before because her boyfriend was sending a Bentley and a driver to take her.

Kat works with Brendan to work out what's happened to Dana. (Image credit: Vishal Sharma/Netflix)

The scene switches to the farm where we see a man, Claude, in a smart suit polishing a Bentley when Reynaldo arrives and says Titus wants to see him. He makes him take off his suit jacket and trousers and sit on the floor, before revealing one of the other men who works for him told him about that ATM visit and although Claude tells him it was a tiny village and that no one would have seen them, Titus points out that all ATMs have a camera on them. They refer to Dana as the 'package' and Claude admits that he had her take out £500 and Titus is cross, explaining that he has put their whole business into jeopardy and gets Reynaldo to shoot him in the head... and soon Claude is joining Rishi in the farm incinerator.

Meanwhile, Brendan calls his uncle, Arthur Bork, to talk about his mum taking £250,000 out of her bank account... but his uncle says it is confidential information and hangs up - just as Brendan gets jumped on in the park and his phone is stolen.

Kat calls Charlie and wants his help, but he isn't answering his phone, so she leaves a message telling him that Dana's boyfriend sent a Bentley to collect her for the airport. She asks him to check the license plate and the flight logs from the airport.

Titus has been committing sickening crimes at his farm. (Image credit: Vishal Sharma/Netflix)

At a family christening, Kat tries to grill Khol about Leburne's deathbed confession but Stagger is also there and intervenes... trying to stop them talking. At the same time, Kat gets a call to say Brendan is in hospital after being attacked. Brendan apologizes for them calling Kat but says the hospital called his mum but she still isn't answering, confirming his suspicions that something is wrong because his mum would never ignore a call from a hospital about her son being injured.

Brendan takes Kat to see his uncle Arty, who is also his mum's financial advisor, and tells her that he got into his mum's accounts but all the money is gone. Arthur isn't impressed to see his nephew or Kat, especially when Brendan starts asking about the £250,000 missing from his mum's account. Arthur tells Brendan to wait outside and he tells Kat that he spoke to Dana the day before on the phone and that she is buying a house overseas and that her boyfriend has proposed - but she doesn't want Brendan to know yet. Kat is shocked that Josh has proposed and knows something doesn't add up.

Later as she makes her way home, and man is watching her on the train and follows her. She heads to Charlie's house and is surprised by the fancy house he is living in. She asks him to look into a Swiss bank account for her, the same one that Dana transferred her money to. He is reluctant, becasue she is suspended, but then Kat opens up about Josh and her past with him and he softens and agrees that something isn't right about Dana's disappearance. He says she never got on her flight to Costa Rica and that he ran the license plate for the Bentley and it has been cloned from a Ford Focus in the airport's long-term car park.

Before she leaves, Charlie asks Kat how she is after Leburne's death and she explains how it had got her thinking about her father's murder and the second set of fingerprints on the murder weapon that everyone thinks is a dead end. Charlie agrees to run them through the system again for her as a favor, and as he opens the front door to let her out, Nia is walking up the front path, clearly there for a date!

Kat's mum shocks her with some home truths. (Image credit: James Stack/Netflix)

Stagger asks Kat to meet him and he tells her to stop digging into the past, but she won't let it go and tells him she knows he is keeping something from her. He decides it is finally time to come clean and tells her that Dominic Calligan managed to avoid being caught for long becasue he had a police officer in his grip... he asks her did she ever wonder how her dad afforded the flat she lives in now and the penny drops that her dad was working for Calligan. Stagger tells her that Clint decided he didn't want to work for Calligan anymore and tried to get out, so Calligan had him killed. Kat asks if her mum knows, and Stagger's silence tells her that she did.

Kat goes to see her mum and confronts her - she is reluctant to talk at first but eventually admits that she knew Clint was doing something dodgy but didn't ask questions. Kat's mum asks her what else Stagger told her, suggesting there is still more to come, and she eventually reveals that Clint was having an affair. She says she knew becasue of the rumors, but she never threw Clint out becasue he loved them and would do anything for Kat. Kat is devastated that everyone has been lying to her for so long and goes home, upset.

When she gets back to her street, Charlie calls and he tells her that Josh's Facebook account was set up by a nine-year-old girl, and not him. Meanwhile, she gets another incoming call from DC Glass, who tells her that they have arrested Brendan's attacker. At the same time, the strange man who was following her earlier is standing on Kat's street, watching her in the dark.

At the farm, we see Dana is tied up in the barn and at the police station Stagger deletes Charlie's request to look at the fingerprint records from the night Clint was killed.

Meanwhile, we see the nine-year-old who set up Josh's account in her bedroom and it turns out she is Josh's daughter. At the police station, we see Kat meet DC Glass who takes her to Brendan's attacker and says she has 10 minutes with them... but when the door opens Kat is stunned to see it is Aqua. Why would Aqua attack Brendan?!

All five episodes of Missing You are available on Netflix now.