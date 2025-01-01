Missing You ending explained: who killed Clint Donovan?

Missing You is a five-part Harlan Coben thriller on Netflix and following on from the success of previous adaptations such as Fool Me Once, Stay Close and Safe.

The story follows Kat Donovan whose fiancé Josh went missing eleven years ago, only for her to stumble upon him on a dating app. From that moment on her life is turned upside and the twists and turns get more intense and bizarre as Kat delves into what might have happened to Josh and if it could be linked to the tragic death of her father.

Here is everything that happened in Missing You episode 6...

The final episode opens with Kat coming face to face with Josh again more than a decade after he vanished. But while he tells her she looks well, she isn't there for the niceties and gets straight down to business asking him if he knows who Dana Fells is. Understandably, he has no idea who she is talking about and denies having a Melody Cupid account, telling Kat that his daughter, Sadie, made his Facebook profile becasue she thought he was lonely. Josh tells Kat that Sadie's mum died a few years ago and that her dad moved in with them, which is the man Kat saw at the post office.

Kat finally confronts Josh about leaving, telling him that she knows he went to see Leburne in jail and that her dad was corrupt, and Josh admits he thought it would be cleaner if he just left rather than telling her everything. She says they could have worked through it, but he says she doesn't understand, suggesting that there is something she still doesn't know. Josh tells Kat he tried to move on, but it was always her and he still loves her, however, it is too much for Kat and she gets in her car and drives off.

Meanwhile, Brendan is trying to get hold of Kat, but she isn't answering her phone, so he goes to her house, where Titus and Reynaldo are still waiting for her to come home. They work out that he is 'number six's son' after seeing him on Dana's social media and they realize that Kat and Brendan are on to them if they know one another.

Meanwhile, Titus's men are searching for Dana in the woods and threaten to kill Brendan if she doesn't give herself up, but she is making her way back to the farmhouse, thinking if she can get back before them she can use the phone. As Clem calls Titus, who is still outside Kat's flat, to tell him about Dana's escape, he asks for Brendan's phone number, knowing that he is Dana's weak spot.

At the same time, Dana is at the farm, cutting off the cable tie around her wrists and grabbing an axe. Dana overhears Clem saying they are getting Brendan while she is hiding in the farmhouse, and she manages to get to the phone to warn him. However, as she calls Brendan, Titus has already grabbed him and loaded him into the back of his van. But just as Reynaldo is beating him up, Kat gets home and sees them just as they drive off with Brendan in the back.

Meanwhile, back at the farm, Clem catches Dana using the phone and rips it out of the wall, not realizing she is armed until she plunges the axe into his chest.

Kat arrives at her office to try and track down the van with Brendan inside, but Stagger is more worried about the fact she shouldn't be there as she is suspended. She tells him she knows more about the case than anyone else and that Josh wasn't involved and she's spoken to him, which worries Stagger and he tells her to go into his office.

Kat says to Stagger that she knows it was him who got Leburne favors in prison, and Stagger finally confesses it was him who paid Leburne to say he killed Clint - but that he did it to protect her as he promised Clint that he would look after her if anything ever happened to him.

Charlie and Nia are working hard to find Brendan and they work out where the van is going - narrowing it down to two farms that both breed dogs. They send teams to both. Meanwhile, Titus has got Brendan back to the farm and his dog comes to greet him, but he is covered in blood. At first, Titus thinks the dog is hurt, but realizes it isn't his blood and finds Clem dead in the farmhouse. Knowing the game is up, Titus tells Reynaldo to get the petrol from the barn and to burn the whole farm down - even the 7 prisoners they still have locked up in the barn.

Dana manages to escape captivity and tries to raise the alarm. (Image credit: Vishal Sharma/Netflix)

Meanwhile, Charlie finds out about the woman who Titus stalked after she wanted to adopt one of his puppies and knows this is the man they are after, so he sends Kat and Nia the address and they head straight there.

By the time they arrive they realize the farm is on fire and so call for fire and ambulance backup... meanwhile, Dana is using her axe to release the other prisoners, telling them to run while they can. But Reynaldo hears them while he is dousing the barn with petrol and goes inside, only to be overpowered by all the prisoners who are now free.

Nia and Kat find the van that took Brendan and while Nia calls for more backup, Kat goes to investigate, despite Nia's pleas to wait for the rest of the team. Kat goes into the barn and finds Reynaldo's body, while the rest of the prisoners are trying to run away from the farm... but as they leave Titus shouts to Dana that they have her son and he is about to shoot him, and she knows she has to go back.

Soon Titus shoots Brendan in the knee, and his screams get Dana back to the farm, but what she doesn't realize is that Kat is hiding nearby and has Reynaldo's gun. Kat comes out of hiding and there is a showdown between her and Titus... and just as Titus is about to shoot Kat dead, she gets in first and kills him.

As dawn breaks over the farm, backup has arrived and Brendan is taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, and Dana thanks Kat for saving them both. As Titus's men are taken away by the police, Kat gets a text from an unknown number and it is Calligan, who wants to speak with her. She calls him and he says he has found Parker, but warns her that she isn't going to like what she is about to unearth.

Calligan has information that will turn Kat's world upside down. (Image credit: Thomas Wood/Netflix)

Kat goes to the address Calligan gave her and looks for Parker, but when a man answers the door and introduces himself as Parker, she is confused. He invites Kat in and says she looks like her dad and the penny drops that her father was having an affair with a man.

Parker reveals he and Clint were together for 14 years and that he always thought it would be Odette who'd come knocking for answers, not Kat. Parker tells Kat that Clint loved her and her mum very much, but he happened to love him, too. As Parker talks about Clint, it is clear he loved him dearly, and Kat works out that Calligan found out about her dad and Parker, and that is why Clint ended up working for him.

Parker confirms that Calligan was blackmailing Clint and when it got too much Clint tried to call things off with Calligan and ended things with him, but he kept coming back and on the night he died he left in a panic like something had happened. It was only when he saw it on the news a few days later that Parker realized Clint was dead.

After an emotional visit with Parker, Kat returns home to find Josh on her doorstep. They go for a walk and he tells her that he thought leaving was the right thing to do, but knows that he was just holding back a storm, and they kiss. Later Kat takes Josh to see her mum, who welcomes him back with a hug, and then they have a night out with Aqua and Stacey where everyone looks happy. Next Josh takes Kat to meet Sadie and his father-in-law, and it seems the last 11 years have melted away for the pair.

But, their happiness doesn't last long, becasue while Josh is in the shower one morning, Charlie rings and says he has found a match for the fingerprints on the murder weapon that killed Clint. They match some from a bar fight in Scotland 11 years ago - and the sickening realization that it is Josh hits Kat.

Overhearing the conversation, Josh knows it is time to come clean and admits to Kat that he was there the night her dad died, and so was Aqua. He explains that Aqua saw Clint and Parker together outside a bar and that Clint panicked and called Stagger at the station, demanding that he send him Aqua's address. Stagger sent it to him but knew something was wrong, so he tried to get to Aqua's before Clint did. Meanwhile, Aqua called Josh as she was scared... Josh says he wanted to tell Kat, but Aqua said no one would believe them.

Josh has been keeping a deadly secret from Kat for years. (Image credit: Vishal Sharma/Netflix)

In a flashback, we see Clint knocking on Aqua's door and she eventually lets him in, and he begs her not to tell Kat about Parker, but while Aqua says she will keep quiet, she wants Clint to tell Odette and Kat himself.

While Clint begs Aqua to understand what he has had to do to protect his family, Kat calls Aqua's phone and Clint flies into a rage, thinking that Aqua has told her something already. He hits Aqua and she falls to the ground, but as she gets up she grabs a kitchen knife for self-defense. But Clint overpowers Aqua and knocks the knife away, launching himself on her and beating her up. Clint grabs the knife and goes for Aqua, just as Josh arrives and tries to wrestle the knife off Clint... but as he does it slips and Clint accidentally gets stabbed in the chest before slumping to the floor.

Still in the flashback, Stagger arrives at Aqua's house and sees Clint is dying, but Clint says it was all his fault and mutters no police and don't tell Kat, as he dies from the injury.

In the present day, Josh says Stagger took over, doing as Clint asked as he died, making the crime scene look like a break-in and paying Leburne to take the blame.

Kat is devastated that everyone she loves has been lying to her and Josh said he left becasue he couldn't bear seeing her grieving while he knew what had really happened. Kat asks Josh how he was going to keep his lie up now they are back together and Josh says he doesn't know, all he knows is that he wants to be with her.

As the epsiode comes to a close, we see Kat and Josh sitting side by side on the bed in shock... but as Kat silently reaches for Josh's hand, we see that perhaps everything is going to be okay between them now the truth is finally out.

All five episodes of Missing You are available on Netflix now.