Love Is Blind UK: premise, hosts and everything we know

Love Is Blind UK will be hosted by Emma and Matt Willis.

Love Is Blind UK is finally coming across the pond as Netflix confirmed a UK edition following the success of four US seasons.

The show has a unique premise where singletons enter individual pods and date each other without ever being able to see one another.

After a few days, the remaining couples who still want to continue with the experiment will get engaged and go on to meet their partner for the first time.

Love Is Blind UK will follow the same format as the original, but this time it will be hosted by a brand new couple — Matt and Emma Willis!

Here's everything we know about Love is Blind UK...

Love Is Blind UK is coming out in 2024, but no specific release date has been revealed.

We'll update this guide as soon as one has been confirmed.

Love Is Blind UK premise

The official Netflix synopsis reads: "UK singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods.

"When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, this series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind."

Matt and Emma Willis in the pods. (Image credit: Netflix)

Love Is Blind UK hosts

In a teaser clip, Netflix revealed that husband and wife duo Emma and Matt Willis will be hosting Love Is Blind UK.

Emma has hosted Big Brother, The Voice UK, The Circle and Big Brother's Bit on the Side.

Matt is known for being a member of the hit band Busted and went on to win I'm A Celebrity in 2006.

This won't be their first hosting stint together as the couple previously presented the I'm a Celebrity spin-off show I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! NOW!, as well as the BRITs and BAFTAs in 2008.

The couple have been together since 2004 and share three children.

In the clip, they both enter the iconic pods and test out the unconventional dating format as Emma reveals that they haven't been on a date together in nearly 20 years.

Introducing your hosts of Love Is Blind: UK…Welcome to the pods, Emma and Matt Willis!! ❤️ Coming 2024. pic.twitter.com/3GXtDxKNuNAugust 24, 2023 See more

Is there a trailer?

There is currently no trailer but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.