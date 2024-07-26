Meet the Love is Blind UK cast: who's who in the dating show

Since 2020, Love is Blind has become one of Netflix’s most popular dating shows. So far, all six seasons have been based in the US, but it’s finally time to come over from stateside to give Love is Blind UK a chance to help British singletons find the one.

The premise remains the same - 30 single men and women take part in a unique experiment, holding intimate, or not so intimate, conversations from pods where they can’t see each other. Dating blindly is an unusual concept, but one that’s supposed to help the singles connect on a deeper level. Once they find their match, they head out of the pods with an engagement ring and an opportunity to see if that connection continues when they’re face-to-face. Eventually, there could even be wedding bells.

Here's everything you need to know abut the Love is Blind UK cast...

Aaron

33-year-old Aaron from Milton Keynes is the owner of popular chicken wing franchise, Wing Kingz. As Netflix says, “Aaron is searching for a queen to join his roost.” After a stint at the single life, following a long-term relationship, he’s looking for a love like his parents who’ve been together for 34 years. His Instagram is full of friends, good times, and, unsurprisingly, a lot of wings.

Benaiah

Structural landscaper Benaiah is no stranger to being single. In fact, he’s spent the last 11 years doing just that, but now he’s looking for love. Netflix says, “Benaiah isn’t interested in following any sort of handbook for a happily ever after.” Considering how quirky the Love is Blind UK premise is, it might be the perfect way to find his perfect match.

Bobby

Bobby is a luxury shopping guide by day, and rapper alter-ego Bobby J by night. After travelling the world, he’s ready to settle down. A family-oriented man, he says “he doesn’t know where he would be without his mother.” But there appears to be space for one more woman in his life as he searches for the one in the pods.

Charlie

Gym coach Charlie from Hertfordshire has tried finding love in all sorts of ways, but maybe the pods will bring him his match. The former footballer says, “looks can only take things so far,” so by taking them away, he may well get the opportunity he needs to connect on a new level. He adds, “you need your best mate,” and, as fans of Love is Blind know all too well, there’s plenty of time for deep conversations on the show.

Conor

31-year-old Conor from Dublin has a health food business, opened in memory of his late mother. While he’s focused on his entrepreneurial pursuits, he’s also looking for love after his last relationship ended due to the pressures of long distance. Conor describes himself on his Instagram as an “outgoing bubbly male,” so hopefully he’ll bring that personality into the pods.

Freddie

While Freddie’s job as a full-time funeral director may sound morbid, his search for love is full of nothing but hope. Netflix describes his love language as “overt displays of affection,” but he’s yet to find a match that appreciates his efforts. When he’s not spending time with his brother, Jack, or working out in the gym, love is on his brain.

Jake

Described by his mates as a “bit of a melt,” 32-year-old civil engineer Jake is keen to find his perfect match who he hopes will also match his sensitive nature and patience. Jake is very keen to find someone who is ready to settle down and start a family, and he’s hoping that person is in the pods.

Joanes

31-year-old Joanes from Luton loves languages and salsa, but he also loves love. In Love is Blind UK, he’s hoping to find love on a deeper level, rather than hiding behind game-playing and text messages. He says, “rocks are easily found, but you have to dig deep for that diamond.”

Jordan

Business owner Jordan has taken risks that have paid off. But, when it comes to love, he hasn’t yet found the one. While his Instagram is full of world travels and big experiences, his other half is yet to feature. He’s hoping that the pods are the answer to helping him find hiding away on the other side of that glowing blue wall.

Ollie

33-year-old Ollie has been single for six years, but according to Netflix, “he’s finally ready to switch up his dating strategy and deprioritize looks to meet a potential soulmate.” What better way to do that then with Love is Blind UK’s glowing blue wall standing between him and 15 potential matches. He’s looking for a wedding date to be his forever plus one.

Richie

Dating in the pods will prove tricky for Richie, whose love language is personal touch, but he’s willing to give it a go on the hunt for someone “who’s future-oriented and who doesn’t mind giving him plenty of reassurance.” With his most serious relationship only 18 months, he’s looking for something that lasts.

Ryan

31-year-old Ryan is a techno DJ and cellist. There’s two skills you don’t hear together very often. The Korea-born musician based in Edinburgh is open to dating women of all ages, but he tends to date taller women to match his 6’3 height. Something he won’t get to see when hidden away in the pods. His Instagram is full of lots of travels and world performances.

Sam

Another tall singleton in the pods is Sam, who notices that women focus on his 6’4 height over his personality. Netflix says, “With two heartbreaks in his past, Sam wants to make his third shot at love the one that lasts a lifetime.” Could his time on Love is Blind UK be a case of third time lucky?

Steven

Gym owner Steven is on the hunt for his happily ever after as he’s “almost got [his wedding] planned.” With that in mind, he wants to continue his love of fitness, but combine it with the love of his life. His life outside of Love is Blind UK, as seen on his Instagram, appears full of good drinks, good times, and gym sessions.

Tom

Finally, the last of the male singles from this season of Love is Blind UK, is 38-year-old Tom. He’s spent his 30s focusing on himself, but now he’s ready to settle down. A warning from Netflix though, as Tom “is a self-described and very proud mummy’s boy, so anyone who makes it down the aisle must first get a green light from the No. 1 woman in his life.”

Catherine

29-year-old dental nurse Catherine is done with the dating scene on the small island of Jersey. After her promising other-half turned out to be a cheater, she’s searching for her real true love. Netflix says Catherine hopes to cross paths, “with a compassionate guy who understands how being adopted as a baby has shaped the course of her life.”

Demi

Sports enthusiast Demi hopes to find a man who isn’t put off by her competitive streak. She’s also hoping to find a love that mirrors her parent’s marriage of 14 years and counting. With 15 potential matches in the pods, will Love is Blind UK provide her with her forever soulmate?

Ella

Ella suffered from bullying when she was growing up, and now she works with children as a social worker helping them tackle the same things. Ella is looking for someone to sing with and enjoy good food and her Instagram shows her doing just that, but with space for a perfect match to be by her side.

Elle

Not to be confused with Ella, 27-year-old Elle says her dad is “husband goals.” The graphic designer hopes to find love, but self confesses that she misses red flags when focusing on their looks. Take those away in the pods and perhaps she’ll find her perfect match when personality is at the forefront?

Jasmine

Jasmine hopes to find the right guy to settle down with, before she’s 30. At 29-years-old, the clock is ticking, but with the speed at which Love is Blind UK throws singletons into the dating game, she may still meet her deadline. Netflix says, “she’s ready to start the next chapter of her life with a guy who’s able to communicate how he feels and speak her love language: words of affirmation.”

Lisa

Lisa describes herself as an “all-in kind of girl” which may well work to her advantage in the dating show that asks singles to be all-in. As a baby photographer, she’s also keen to start a family of her own, but needs to find her perfect match first. Lisa is on the lookout for a relationship that’s all about what’s on the inside, and the pods present the perfect opportunity for just that.

Maria

30-year-old makeup artist Maria is looking for an “alpha male” that wants a traditional relationship. But, for Maria, it’s her role model father, who sadly passed away in 2020, that she wants whoever her true love is to measure up to. She describes his qualities as “the definition of a protector,” so any guy will have to match that energy to match with her.

Natasha

Natasha finds inspiration from her parents who have been together for 42 years, calling them her “constant source of inspiration.” When she’s not busy working, she’s learning how to code, but now she’s ready to find her “forever person”. Her Instagram shows a love of going out and being with friends, but will Love is Blind UK find her a relationship to join alongside her?

Nicole

29-year-old Nicole from Surrey enters Love is Blind UK with a previous marriage behind her. After focusing on her education and career, she’s ready to find love again and Netflix says, “she’s open to all types of connections in the pods and is hoping to make her second shot at love last a lifetime.”

Olivia

Olivia returns to the UK after living in Los Angeles and she’s on the lookout for love. Joining Love is Blind UK, she says she’s put her career as a creative project director above everything else, but now she’s looking for her perfect match. Her mum says Olivia only goes for “the potential guys,” but Olivia is now on the hunt for a “potential lifelong partner”.

Priya

37-year-old Priya has a love for animals, the environment, and her independence. But, she’s still on the hunt for someone special. Netflix says though that “if things aren’t feeling right, Priya won’t be afraid to change her mind.” The reason for this? Well, she’s been engaged before, but only for 24 hours. She’s a woman who knows her mind, but how will that translate to her potential suitors?

Ria

Ria from London says she’s “over showing up to events alone - and giving everyone updates on her non-existent love life.” While she might’ve told her family and friends she’s not looking for anyone, she’s coming to Love is Blind UK to find the one. But, will her match be found from the 15 single men joining this new season?

Sabrina

Irish-Italian Sabrina describes herself on her Instagram as a “fashion, travel and cocktail addict.” When it comes to finding love, she’s hyper-independent, but looking for someone that can “catch feelings in the pods, so they can spend the rest of their lives catching flights as a couple.”

Sharlotte

With eight years of single life under her belt, Sharlotte from London is looking for the one. A brief engagement with her ex didn’t work out, but she’s now searching for someone who can “respect her hustle” as she wants to keep her focus on her successful career as a global communications director.

Shirley

Last but not least, 27-year-old junior doctor Shirley is looking to change her ways as she describes her love life as “winning the hearts of emotionally unavailable men.” She's looking for a man that wants to start a family, and she's ready to settle down if she finds the right match in the pods.

Episodes 1 to 4 of Love is Blind UK drop on Netflix August 7. Episode 5 to 9 are on August 14 and episodes 9 and 10 follow on August 21.