Caught episode 3 recap: Is Martina dead?

Caught is the latest Harlan Coben adaptation for Netflix which follows the story of a journalist known for bringing criminals to justice, but when a young woman disappears, the investigation unravels a web of interconnected mysteries and suspects that no one could have predicted.

The third episode opens with a flashback to Martina playing the violin outside her house while Leo is cleaning the gutters on Julianna's house. He apologises for disturbing her, and she asks about Armando - to which he replies that he is doing much better. They talk, and he offers her some fingerless gloves that she can wear while still playing the violin.

In the present day, Julianna gets a call at work and then races home looking for Armando and finds he is gone. Meanwhile, the police turn up at Facu and Isabel's house and arrest Facu, while Meme breaks the news to Marcos that Leo has been killed, leaving him devastated.

Julianna finally tracks down Armando at Leo's youth club and they cry over Leo's death together.

At the police station, Ema has been giving her statement about what happened the night before and after a few amendments, it is right and she signs it. Commissioner Herrera asks her if she is sure that he mentioned Martina when she found him at the old house, and she says she is absolutely sure. He tells her that they have found her scarf in a drifting boat and are now searching the lake for her.

At the lake, we see divers looking for Martina, and at the dock, we see forensics searching the boat for fingerprints. Bruno is watching and asks his friend if they should tell the police they stole the boat, but she says no and that they should get back to class.

As the police continue their search, Ema arrives at the dock for work and is surprised to see Bruno there. She asks what he is doing and he tells her that Martina goes to his school and that they were at the same party the night that she went missing.

Commissioner Herrera questions Facu, but he is refusing to speak during the interview. While they are talking, someone comes in and asks Commissioner Herrera if Ema can have access to the party house, and he agrees she can have 15 minutes. He also advises Facu to get himself a good lawyer and that he will be detained until the trial.

At the party house Ema looks around with Bruno and asks if Martina had been drinking and taking drugs, and he says he thinks so, but that everyone was.

She questions him about where the boat was tied up by the lake and he doesn't tell her that he was the one that stole the boat. Ema says the police think Martina got into the boat and was so drunk she fell out and drowned. She's convinced there must be footage of Martina getting into the boat, but as no one actually saw her leave the party, it is a mystery.

Ema asks Bruno if she knows anyone who might have more video of the party and he says his friend who was DJing filmed his set. They get the footage and watch it back at Ema's office with Vicky.

Ema's boss comes over with good news, saying the guys at Tando have asked for her Caught piece on Leo Mercer and want it for tonight. She says she can't have it finished for the same day as her investigation is still open and she isn't convinced that Leo is guilty.

In the video, they see Martina get into the boat at 2.09am and they realise that there is someone else in the boat with her, but it is hard to make out who it is in the grainy image.

The police get Martina's cell phone records back and they place her at the party until 2:18 am but after that it moves to a new location near her house and the school, where it stays in signal until around 5am when the location is lost. This means that Martina, or at least her cell phone, left the lake and headed back to her house.

Back at the magazine offices Vicky tells Ema that her contacts at the courthouse have revealed that Leo's computer did show he was talking to Ema on the chat site, and that it was him who was messaging her about meeting at the house with the red door - but things are complicated because he said he was innocent and there to meet Martina. Ema tells Vicky that while all the signs point to Leo being guilty, she really believed him when he said he was innocent.

At school the following day Ema thinks Bruno is being off with her because she is asking him for Gael's number, but he reminds her that he saw him leave the party at 3 am with a friend.

Ema goes to see Gael at home and questions him about the party, he tells her that Martina seemed distracted and has been messing around with someone else. Ema shows him the video of Martina leaving on the boat with someone else, but he says he doesn't know who the other person is, but that she was screwing around with an older guy, which shocks Ema.

At school the students are putting up missing posters with Martina's face on them. Bruno tells his friend that he is going to confess about the stolen boat to his mum, but she tells him to wait a little longer.

Ema asks Martina's parents about her going missing and if they knew anything about her seeing an older man. They are shocked and say no, but that they know Leo becasue he dated their neighbour for a few years. They talk about the gloves that Leo gave Martina. They also tell Ema that the police asked them about Leo but when they cross-checked the phone lines, they didn't find anything.

They are all baffled about why Leo told Ema he spoke with Martina. Ema looks in Martina's room and while she is looking around and taking photos, Martina's little sister comes in and asks if her sister is dead, but Ema says no one knows but everyone is looking for her.

Elsewhere, in the woods amongst some discarded tins of food and a sleeping bag that Leo left, we see a phone with Martina's photo on it, with an alarm going off. The police find the bag with the phone and say that the alarm activated it - they put it in an evidence bag.

Soon a big search party is underway with Martina's parents and sister helping. Gael is also there and the police with sniffer dogs. There are hundreds of volunteers there, too, and Ema turns up to join the search. She calls Bruno and tells him that she can't make their planned trip to the cemetery to mark the anniversary of his father and her husband, Juan's death, and he is annoyed becasue he was planning to tell her about stealing the boat there.

Bruno goes to the cemetery alone, and while he is there, he sees a woman from afar watching him. Meanwhile, everyone searches the woods for Martina. Ema and Marcos head off with a different group of police as Marcos knows the woods well. As Marcos is talking about how Leo was his brother and best friend all rolled into one, the sniffer dog picks up a scent and it isn't long before they find Martina's body at the bottom of a cliff.

Forensics come in and as darkness falls and Commissioner Herrera is organising everyone as the area is cordoned off.

As Ema is at the office reluctantly writing up her story about Leo, Bruno takes matters into his own hands and goes to the police station to tell them about the boat.

Ema is called to the station and she is cross with Bruno, not about the boat, but becasue he went to the police station alone. He tells her that he tried telling her about the boat multiple times, but she is always too wrapped up in her own world to listen. They end up having a big fight and Bruno storms off.

At the end of the episode, we see a teenage girl walking down a hotel corridor where she knocks on a door and goes inside. However, a few seconds later, she runs out, and is being chased by a man in a balaclava. She knocks on a neighboring door and a couple come out and pull her inside - causing the balaclava man to run back into his hotel room and lock the door. Another man comes out of his hotel room and they all bash down the balaclava man's door with a fire extinguisher.

All episodes of Caught are available on Netflix now.