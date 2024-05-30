Eric cast: who's who in the Netflix thriller

Eric is a Netflix thriller set against the backdrop of police corruption, crime and the AIDS pandemic in 1980s New York. The series follows hugely successful puppeteer Vincent Anderson who begins to spiral after his young son Edgar disappears one morning on the way to school.

Struggling to cope with his turmoil, Vincent discovers Edgar's drawings of a blue monster puppet called Eric and is convinced that if he can get Eric on television then Edgar will come home.

Let's meet the cast of Eric...

Meet the Eric cast

Benedict Cumberbatch as Vincent Anderson

(Image credit: Ludovic Robert/Netflix)

Benedict Cumberbatch plays grieving TV puppeteer Vincent Anderson. He is one of New York's leading puppet makers and is the creator of popular children’s television show, Good Day Sunshine.

Vincent is intelligent, charming and vain, but he secretly neglects his wife Cassie and son Edgar.

Benedict revealed more about his character, saying: “My character Vincent is an inspirational, troubled, extraordinarily funny, aggressive and complex human being and this show is a six-part odyssey into his psyche as he becomes unravelled due to the disappearance of his son.”

Multi award-winning star Benedict is one of Hollywood's most successful actors, with some of his best known roles being Sherlock Holmes in the series Sherlock and Dr. Stephen Strange in the Marvel movies.

He has also starred in The Power of the Dog, The Imitation Game, 12 Years a Slave, Patrick Melrose, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug and more.

Gabby Hoffmann as Cassie Anderson

(Image credit: Netflix)

Gabby Hoffmann portrays Cassie Anderson, Vincent's wife, who was brought up on a wealthy farm in upstate New York. Cassie fell in love with Vincent at art college before the cracks in her relationship started to emerge.

Cassie is a warm and loving mother to Edgar, but struggles with Vincent's volatile behavior and feels trapped in her marriage.

Gabby shot to fame as a child actress, appearing in films such as Uncle Buck, This Is My Life and Sleepless in Seattle. She went on to star in Now and Then, Everyone Says I Love You Volcano, The Good Wife, Transparent and 200 Cigarettes.

Ivan Howe as Edgar Anderson

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ivan Howe plays Edgar, the son of Vincent and Cassie. At nine years old, Edgar is artistic and is inspired by the puppets on his father’s show. Edgar is withdrawn from the world and mysteriously vanishes on his way to school one day.

Eric is Ivan's first role.

McKinley Belcher III as Detective Michael Ledroit

(Image credit: Ludovic Robert/Netflix)

McKinley Belcher III stars as Detective Michael Ledroit, a leading detective in Missing Persons with 20 years of experience in the police.

The detective previously worked in the NYPD vice squad but has moved to the missing persons team to help the overwhelmed division.

Michael is hellbent on working out what is happening at the Lux nightclub and solving the missing cases of Edgar and Marlon. Michael also hides his sexuality and his personal life with long-term lover William, forcing him to choose between protecting his identity and solving a case.

McKinley is known for his role as Samuel Diggs in the PBS television series Mercy Street and has also appeared in ONE PIECE, Marriage Story, The Art of Racing in the Rain, Ozark and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

David Denman as Matteo Cripp

(Image credit: Netflix)

David Denman is Ledroit's boss Matteo Cripp. Matteo is weary of Ledroit's determination and his suspicions of corruption surrounding the cases.

You may recognize David as Pam Beesly's ex-fiancé Roy Anderson in The Office and appeared as Frank Sheehan in Mare of Easttown. David has also acted in Bosch: Legacy, True Detective, How to Get Away with Murder and The Serpent Queen.

Dan Fogler as Lennie

(Image credit: Netflix)

Dan Fogler portrays Lennie Wilson, Vincent's best friend and co-creator of Good Day Sunshine. The genius puppeteer has a strong bond with Edgar, who often comes to the workshop of the puppet show.

Dan has previously starred in The Fantastic Beasts film series, Good Luck Chuck, Balls of Fury, The Walking Dead and The Goldbergs.

Clarke Peters as George Lovett

(Image credit: Netflix)

Clarke Peters takes on the role of George Lovett, the superintendent of the apartment building where the Andersons live. He is friendly and lets Edgar play in his apartment whenever his parents argue.

Clarke is known for his roles in The Wire, Treme, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Da 5 Bloods, John Wick and Testament: The Story of Moses.

Bamar Kane as Yuusuf

(Image credit: Ludovic Robert/Netflix)

Bamar Kane plays Yuusuf, a kind and compassionate man who lives in the tunnels underneath New York. Edgar takes a shine to Yuusuf and his graffiti tag.

Bamar's previous acting work includes Father & Soldier, Reign Supreme, Io Capitano, Le monde d’après and Josep.

John Doman as Robert Anderson

(Image credit: Netflix)

John Doman is Robert Anderson, Vincent's father who is a notorious property mogul in New York.

John's acting career has seen him star in The Wire, Oz, ER, Borgia and The Affair amongst many more.

Phoebe Nicholls as Anne Anderson

(Image credit: Netflix)

Phoebe Nicholls plays Anne Anderson, Robert's wife and Vincent's mother. She and her husband offer a cash reward for any information regarding the disappearance of her grandson Edgar.

Phoebe is known for her roles in Brideshead Revisited and The Elephant Man. She has also starred in Anatomy of a Scandal, Downton Abbey and Spooks.

Adepero Oduye as Cecile Rochelle

(Image credit: Netflix)

Adepero Oduye stars as Cecile Rochelle, the mother of missing 14 year old Marlon whose case isn't getting as much media attention as Edgar's. She is determined to find out what happened to her son, but her hopes of finding him alive are dwindling.

Adepero has made appearances in Pariah, 12 Years a Slave, The Big Short, Steel Magnolias, Geostorm and When They See Us.

Jeff Hephner as Costello

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jeff Hephner is Costello, the deputy mayor of New York City who is running a new campaign to tackle homelessness.

Jeff is best known for playing Jeff Clarke in Chicago Fire and Chicago Med. He has also starred in Peppermint, Agent X, Interstellar, Oppenheimer and Power Book II: Ghost.

Wade Allain-Marcus as Gator

(Image credit: Netflix)

Wade Allain-Marcus stars as Gator, the owner of The Lux and a former prisoner who has just returned to the city.

You may know Wade as Derek DuBois in Insecure, as well as his roles in Snowfall, Grown-ish, Brooklyn's Finest and Gossip Girl.

Who else stars in Eric?

Also part of the cast are...

Amy Lou Pemberton as Dana Noakes

Donald Sage Mackay as Jerry

Erika Soto as Tina McCloud

Orlando Norman as Ricardo

William Hope as Commissioner Nelson

Eric is available to watch globally on Netflix now.