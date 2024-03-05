Testament: The Story of Moses — release date, trailer and everything we know about the docudrama

Moses is one of the most revered men in both Judaism and Christianity, and his tale again comes to life in the new series, Testament: The Story of Moses.

Now if you’re someone who grew up watching the Oscar-winning (for Best Effects) Ten Commandments every spring featuring Charlton Heston, or you’re of a younger generation who grew up watching the animated movie The Prince of Egypt, allow us to prepare you as Testament: The Story of Moses is a bit different. Not only is it a three-episodes series and not a movie, but it’s also a docudrama, mixing in commentary as the journey of Moses is told. So what else should you know about it?

Here’s what we know about Testament: The Story of Moses.

Testament: The Story of Moses premieres on Wednesday, March 27 on Netflix.

Testament: The Story of Moses plot

Here is the official synopsis for the series:

"Testament: The Story of Moses is an epic three-episode series exploring the life of Moses and his rise from outcast and murderer to prophet and liberator of the Hebrews. From the banks of the Nile to Mount Sinai to the Red Sea, Testament seamlessly interweaves gripping docudrama and expert interviews, revealing Moses’ intensely personal quest for redemption—setting in motion some of the most inspiring and iconic events in the Bible, Qur’an and Torah."

Avi Azulay, Testament: The Story of Moses (Image credit: Netflix)

Testament: The Story of Moses cast

Helping to bring the story of Moses to life in the series are Charles Dance, Clarke Peters and Avi Azulay. Dance is a familiar face from his days playing Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones and was recently spotted in Rabbit Hole; Peters starred as Detective Freamon on The Wire and was recently seen in Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody; and Azulay, who portrays Moses in Testament: The Story of Moses, previously appeared in Manayek and East Side.

Testament: The Story of Moses trailer

Take a look at the trailer for the series below.