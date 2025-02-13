Audiences are getting the chance to see Bridget Jones hopefully find her next great love, as the fourth movie in the rom-com franchise starring Renée Zellweger is here. But how can you watch Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy? That answer can differ greatly depending on where you are.

Written by Helen Fielding, the Bridget Jones franchise began with Bridget Jones’s Diary back in 2001, as the titular Brit tracks her pursuit of love over the course of a year in her diary. Sequels came in 2004 with Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and 2016 with Bridget Jones’s Baby. Now, nine years later, we’re getting what is expected to be the final chapter in Bridget Jones’s love life.

Get everything you need to know about how to watch Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy directly below.

How to watch Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy in movie theaters

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is now playing in movie theaters in the UK, but not in the US. UK fans need to go out to their local cinema to watch the movie. However, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is a streaming exclusive in the US, which we’ll provide more details on below.

UK cinemagoers can check for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy movie times online. Or, if you are a frequenter of a particular movie theater chain, movie theater subscriptions and membership programs cannot only keep you up to date with what’s playing at your favorite location, but they also give you a range of perks, including deals on tickets and concessions.

How to stream Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is now streaming exclusively on Peacock in the US. The only way for US viewers to watch the rom-com is to have a Peacock subscription. Though if you want to sign up for Peacock to watch the movie, the streamer is currently offering a limited-time deal to subscribe for a 60% discount.

For those outside of the US, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is not streaming or available via digital on-demand at this time.

What else to know about Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Here is the synopsis for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, as written by Helen Fielding, Dan Mazer and Abi Morgan:

“Bridget Jones navigates life as a widow and single mum with the help of her family, friends, and former lover, Daniel. Back to work and on the apps, she's pursued by a younger man and maybe — just maybe — her son's science teacher.”

Zellweger reprises one of her most iconic roles for the fourth time and is joined by the likes of Chiwetel Ejiofor, Leo Woodall, Emma Thompson, Jim Broadbent, Gemma Jones, Isla Fisher, as well as Hugh Grant and Colin Firth. Michael Morris directs the movie.

You can read the official WTW Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy review to get our thoughts on the movie. As far as overall critical sentiment to the sequel, the movie has a “Fresh” rating of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes as of February 13.

Watch the trailer for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy right here: