Limited-time Peacock deal gives you a year’s subscription at a 60% discount
This deal makes streaming classic TV shows (The Office, Yellowstone) and new movies (Conclave, The Wild Robot) a bargain.
Peacock is showing the love to potential subscribers this Valentine’s Day season, as they are running a special, limited-time deal for Peacock Premium that allows new subscribers to sign up for a year for $29.99, a 60% discount from the usual yearly price of $79.99.
Peacock Premium is the ad-supported tier for the streamer, but aside from the occasional ad-break and the inability to watch NBC programs simultaneously from when they live on broadcast TV, Peacock Premium offers all of the same content as the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus. That means you can watch classic TV shows like The Office and Yellowstone, Peacock original series like The Day of the Jackal and Bel-Air, and new movies like Oscar-nominated Conclave and The Wild Robot.
This Peacock deal runs through February 18. To sign up for this deal at peacocktv.com you must be 18 years old or older, reside in the US (includes its territories) and not be a current Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus subscriber.
Upon completion of the year-long subscription at the $29.99 rate, you will automatically stay enrolled in Peacock at its then-current retail rate, unless you cancel prior to the end of the year-long subscription.
At just $29.99 for a full year, that breaks down to $2.49 a month for Peacock Premium. Compared to other ad-subscription plans from major streamers — $7.99 per month for Netflix and Paramount Plus, $9 for Prime Video ($14.99 when paired with a general Amazon account) and $9.99 per month for Disney Plus, Hulu, Max — it’s a strong bargain.
In addition to what content is currently available on Peacock, there are a number of major titles and events coming up that you can enjoy at a discounted price thanks to this deal. Wicked’s eventual streaming premiere will happen on Peacock, as will other big upcoming Universal movies like How to Train Your Dragon, M3GAN 2.0 and Jurassic World Rebirth. In the sports world, NBC is going to be the broadcast home of Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026, and Peacock is expected to have in-depth coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics (though those games end on February 22, 2026, so this deal would end prior to their completion).
For more information on the deal or to sign up for it, visit Peacock's website.
