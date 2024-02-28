Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy — everything we know about the movie

Almost a decade after we last saw them together on our screens, Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth and Hugh Grant are reportedly all set to reprise their roles in Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, the fourth Bridget Jones movie.

Bridget Jones 4 will be based on the best-selling novel by Helen Fielding called Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy which was released back in 2013.

Fans of the movie franchise will remember that 2001 introduced us to Bridget in all her chaotic and lovable glory in Bridget Jones's Diary, then followed Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason shortly afterward in 2004. We then had a wait until 2016 for Bridget Jones's Baby, which saw Bridget find herself pregnant and unsure who the father is following a break up with Mark.

Spoiler alert - Bridget and Mark marry at the end of the third movie giving fans the fairytale ending they always wished for. However, for those of you who haven't read Mad About the Boy you are in for a bit of a shock, because there is a huge Mr Darcy-shaped twist in the book.

A source reportedly told The Mail Online: "Bridget is back and is about to take over London. Filming is being mapped out already and all of the pre-production is in place. There was some uncertainty about whether it would get off the ground, but the movie is coming. Renee is excited about bringing Bridget back. She adores the character so much. Bridget Jones fever is expected to sweep across London this spring."

Here is everything you need to know about Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy...

Colin Firth is rumoured to be returning as Mark Darcy. (Image credit: © 2016 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved. Bridget Jones Baby)

It's still early days but with production for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy reportedly starting in May 2024 it seems we will have a bit of a wait on our hands for the new movie to be released.

It is likely we are looking at a 2025 release but as soon as a date is revealed we will update this guide.

Hugh Grant is rumoured to be returning as Daniel Cleaver. (Image credit: © Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved. Bridget Jones)

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy plot

Brace yourself and warning, spoilers ahead for anyone who hasn't read Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy yet...

In the book, Bridget is a 51-year-old single mother to two children, Billy and Mabel who are now seven and five, and is a widow after the sudden death of Mark Darcy, who is killed in a landmine in Sudan.

The book's storyline picks up a few years after Mark's death, and we find Bridget putting herself out into the dating world once more. But, of course, this is Bridget we are talking about and naturally comedy and chaos ensue. It has been reported that the movie will take place eight years after the events of the third installment.

As well as navigating life after Mr Darcy, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy also sees Bridget juggle head lice epidemics, school-picnic humiliations, and cross-generational sex. She also learns that life isn't over when you start needing reading glasses — and why one should never, ever text while drunk.

It is thought the movie will follow the book's storyline, but this is yet to be confirmed.

It is yet to be revealed if the film will follow the plot of the book. (Image credit: © 2016 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved. Bridget Jones Baby)

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy cast

Of course, no Bridget Jones movie would be complete without, well, Bridget! Renee Zellweger is reportedly excited about making the fourth installment in Bridget's story and looking for a home in London to stay in while filming in the UK takes place.

Colin Firth and Hugh Grant, who played love rivals Mark Darcy and Daniel Cleaver in the previous films, will also reportedly return in Mad About The Boy.

Despite the fact Mark Darcy has died in the book it is not yet known if the movie will be faithful to that and with Colin Firth rumored to be appearing in the new film it remains to be seen how this will play out.

Hugh's return will come as a welcome surprise to fans after he didn't appear in Bridget Jones’s Baby. In the third movie, Daniel is thought to have been killed in a plane crash, resulting in a comical funeral where Bridget is forced to give a eulogy. However, in the final moments of the film, a newspaper headline reveals that he was found alive after all.

It’s also expected that Jim Broadbent, Gemma Jones, Shirley Henderson, and Celia Imrie will come back to the Bridget Jones franchise one more time but this is also yet to be confirmed.

We will update this guide when more cast is announced.

Bridget Jones' Baby saw a love triangle between Bridget, Jack and Mark. (Image credit: © 2016 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved. Bridget Jones Baby)

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy trailer

It's too early for a trailer seeing as the movie is still in the early stages of production, however, as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.