Prime Target: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Prime Target on Apple TV Plus stars Leo Woodall and Quintella Swindell as Edward and Taylah.

Prime Target is a thriller series coming to Apple TV Plus in 2025, with Leo Woodall and Quintessa Swindell leading an all-star cast that also includes Harry Lloyd, Stephen Rea, David Morrissey, Martha Plimpton, Sidse Babbett Knudsen, Jason Flemyng and Fra Fee.

Prime Target follows brilliant young math post-graduate, Edward Brooks, played by Leo Woodall (The White Lotus, One Day), who is about to make a major breakthrough in finding a pattern in prime numbers. Should he succeed Edward will hold the key to every computer in the world.

Here's everything you need to know about the eight-part conspiracy thriller, which will arrive on Apple TV Plus in 2025 and promises to be one of the best Apple TV Plus series of the year.

Prime Target launches worldwide on Apple TV Plus from Wednesday January 22 2025.

Prime Target plot

Edward Brooks (Leo Woodall) is a brilliant mathematician who seems likley to make a major breakthrough in finding a significant pattern in prime numbers. This would mean Edward would have the key to every computer in the world. An unseen enemy, however, is trying to destroy his idea before it’s even born, which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders (Quintessa Swindell), a female NSA agent who’s been tasked with watching and reporting on math genius Edward's behavior. Together they begin to piece together the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of.

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Prime Target cast — Leo Woodall as Edward Brooks

Leo Woodall plays super-brains mathematician Edward Brooks in Prime Target. Leo achieved worldwide fame in 2022 for playing hot British stud Jack in the HBO/Sky Atlantic series The White Lotus season 2. Leo also starred in the hit Netflix romantic drama One Day, plus had roles in Vampire Academy, Cherry and Holby City. He’s also due to star in Prime Video's 2023 series Citadel and the film Nomad.

Leo Woodall as math genius Edward Brooks in Prime Target. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Quintella Swindell as Taylah Sanders

In Prime Target Quintella Swindell plays NSA agent Taylah Sanders. Quintella has starred in the films Black Adam, Voyagers and Master Gardener.

Quintella Swindell as Taylah Sanders in Prime Target. (Image credit: Apple TV Plys)

Who else is starring in Prime Target

There's an all-star cast for Prime Target which includes Stephen Rea, David Morrissey (Sherwood, Missing, The Walking Dead), Martha Plimpton (A Town Called Malice), Sidse Babbett Knudsen (Borgen), Jason Flemyng, Harry Lloyd, Ali Suliman, Fra Fee (Lost Boys & Fairies) and Joseph Mydell.

Behind the scenes and more on Prime Target

Prime Target is crreated by award-winning writer Steve Thompson (Sherlock, Vienna Blood) who is also executive producer. This drama is produced for Apple TV+ by New Regency with Ridley Scott’s Scott Free. Acclaimed writer and director Brady Hood (Top Boy, Great Expectations) directs all eight episodes and also serves as executive producer.

Ed Rubin is executive producer for New Regency alongside Beth Pattinson, Emma Broughton, Yariv Milchan, Arnon Milchan and Michael Schaefer. Marina Brackenbury is executive producer for Scott Free along with David W. Zucker and Ridley Scott. Series producer is Laura Hastings-Smith, who also serves as executive producer.