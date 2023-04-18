Lost Boys and Fairies: cast, plot and everything we know

Lost Boys and Fairies is a powerful new drama on BBC1 that advocates for the rights of the gay community to parent a child. It stars Sion Daniel Young as Gabriel, a singer and performer who works at the queer nightclub Neverland. He adopts a child with his partner Andy (Fra Fee) but to truly be able to parent his son Jake, he must first revisit his own painful past and repair the fractured relationship he has with his own father.

“I’m thrilled to be working with this world-class team to bring my personally inspired Welsh, queer, adoption story to screen authentically,” says writer Daf James.

Lost Boys and Fairies will launch on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer, but as this series is still being filmed in the Cardiff area so we’re a way off from a release date at the moment. But as soon as we hear anything we’ll update this page.

Lost Boys and Fairies plot

Lost Boys and Fairies follows Gabriel (Sion Daniel Young), a singer and ‘artiste-extraordinaire’ who performs at the queer club Neverland in Cardiff. He and his partner Andy (Fra Fee) adopt their son, Jake, who’s seven, but before he can throw himself into parenthood, Gabriel must come to terms with his own traumatic childhood. And part of the process is healing the rifts between him and his own dad.

Lost Boys and Fairies — Sion Daniel Young as Gabriel

Starring as singer Gabriel in Lost Boys and Fairies is Sion Daniel Young. He previously played Gareth in the hit series Keeping Faith. He’s also starred in Witness Number 3, Life and Death in the Warehouse, Deceit, Doc Martin and Private Peaceful.

Sion Daniel Young plays Gabriel. (Image credit: Getty)

Fra Fee as Andy

Fra Free plays Gabriel’s partner Andy. He previusly played Courfeyrac in the 2012 film Les Misérables, starring Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway. He’s also been in Dalgliesh, Cinderella, Hawkeye and Animals.

Fra Fee plays Andy. (Image credit: Getty)

Who else is starring in Lost Boys and Fairies ?

Elizabeth Berrington is also starring in a currently unnamed role. She’s starred in The Lakes, Waterloo Road, My Wonderful Life, The Nevers, The Pact and The Responder. She played Mrs Griffiths in Sanditon and has also appeared in Good Omens, Vanity Fair, Yesterday and Stella.

Also starring are Sharon D Clarke who's has been in Rocketman, Holby City, Showtrial, Doctor Who and Informer, Maria Doyle Kennedy (The Tudors, Orphan Black and Outlander), Arwel Gruffydd (Y Sŵn, Tess of the D’Urbervilles), Shaheen Jafargholi (Casualty, EastEnders), Mali Ann Rees (The Pact, Keeping Faith), William Thomas (Torchwood), Gwyneth Keyworth (Alex Rider, Fflam) and Gwawr Loader (Hidden) round out the cast.

We will add their roles when we learn more.

Elizabeth Berrington also stars. (Image credit: Getty)

Is there a trailer for Lost Boys and Fairies?

No, not yet, but keep checking this page and we’ll keep you posted.

Lost Boys and Fairies behind the scenes and more

Filming of Lost Boys and Fairies is underway in Cardiff in 2023. Executive producers of Lost Boys and Fairies are Rebekah Wray-Rogers, Libby Durdy, Jessica Brown Meek, Sophie Francis, Daf James and James Kent for Duck Soup Films and Jo McClellan for BBC. It will be distributed by All3International. The series is Duck Soup Films’ first commission for BBC One and BBC iPlayer and Daf’s first original screenplay for the BBC. Lost Boys and Fairies was developed as part of BBC Writersroom’s TV Drama Writers’ Programme 2019.

The series was commissioned as part of the BBC’s Small Indie Fund which supports the growth of small independent production companies with turnovers below £10m. The initiative was designed to help boost the strength of UK production in the context of global competition with a strong focus on companies with diverse leadership and producers based outside London. Additional funding support has been provided by Creative Wales , the Welsh Government agency that supports the growth of the Creative Sectors.

Director James Kent says: “Lost Boys and Fairies is the most beautiful love story I've read. Daf's scripts are heart wrenching, very funny and powerful advocates for the right of gay men and women to parent a child. They left me in floods of tears and as a gay director I'm so excited and honoured to be bringing this story to the general public.”

Libby Durdy of Duck Soup Films says: “We are delighted that Daf’s beautiful story Lost Boys & Fairies will be brought authentically to life by James and this wonderful cast.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, says: “It’s a real pleasure to see such a talented cast join forces to bring the wonderful Lost Boys and Fairies to life. Daf’s intelligent and hilarious scripts effortlessly blend the everyday with the extraordinary, and are packed with the most brilliant ensemble of characters ready to take BBC viewers on this fascinating and heartfelt journey.”

Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning for BBC Cymru Wales says: "Daf James has written a beautiful story about a family. Born out of the truths of his own experience Lost Boys and Fairies possesses a unique and distinct emotional power. Daf is fast becoming one of Wales' most distinctive voices and BBC Cymru Wales is very happy to back his important and timely series.”

Head of Creative Wales, Gerwyn Evans says: “To see this contemporary and authentic Welsh story, with such a quality writer and production team behind it, being filmed in Cardiff is both exciting and heart-warming. Creative Wales is delighted to be supporting this production as part of our wider work to grow our creative sectors and we can’t wait for it to hit our screens.”