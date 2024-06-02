How to watch Lost Boys & Fairies online or on TV

Stories of gay adoption aren't exactly overflowing from TV screens, which makes new drama Lost Boys & Fairies really stand out in the listings. With love and art at its heart, the show is by turns funny, challenging and life-affirming.

You can watch Lost Boys & Fairies for free in the UK on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on, because you can watch Lost Boys & Fairies on iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.

Gabriel (Sion Daniel Young) is an extravagant performer at a local gay club. Andy (Fra Fee) is his more straight-laced partner. Together they share a fun-filled, loving life in Cardiff, Wales.

But there's a child-sized gap in their relationship, which inspires them to embark on an adoption journey that will shake up their cosy lives. Enter 7-year old Jake (Leo Harris), who lets Gabriel and Andy discover what it is to be parents, while also facing their own personal demons and historical traumas.

"I would describe Lost Boys & Fairies as a drama with music, that explores the themes of parents and children told against the backdrop of gay adoption, set in Cardiff," says Daf James, who created and wrote the series. "It’s also a love story."

Ready to be swept up in this original drama? Here's how to watch Lost Boys & Fairies online from anywhere in the world and for free. We've got all the information you need below.

How to watch Lost Boys and Fairies in the UK for free

BBC One is airing Lost Boys & Fairies in the UK, with hour-long episodes airing at 9 pm UK on Mondays from June 3. If you want to watch online or on-demand, all three episodes drop on the BBC iPlayer streaming service at 6 am UK on Monday, June 3. You'll find our choice of the best TV dramas on BBC iPlayer there, too. BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for TV licence fee payers.

Can I watch Lost Boys and Fairies in the US?

At the time of writing, there is no sign that Lost Boys & Fairies will be aired in the US.

If you're traveling to the US from the UK or Australia and want to watch your domestic stream, then we can only recommend using a VPN. Not familiar with the software? All is explained further down this page...

How to watch Lost Boys and Fairies in Australia

Lost Boys & Fairies will stream on Stan in Australia, with episodes starting there from Tuesday, June 4.

Stan plans start from $12 a month for its Basic plan, but you can give it a try with the service's 30-day free trial.

On TV, Lost Boys & Fairies premieres on BBC One in the UK on Monday, June 3 at 9 pm UK. The subsequent two episodes go out weekly on Mondays at the same time.

All of the hour-long episodes land on the BBC iPlayer at 6 am UK on Monday, June 3.

It hits Stan in Australia the day after on Tuesday, June 4. No US release date has been announced.

The UK broadcast schedule is as follows:

We're All Just Children: Monday, June 3 at 9 pm UK With or Without You: Monday, June 10 at 9 pm UK Look At Your Kind Face: Monday, June 17 at 9 pm UK

All episodes will be on BBC iPlayer from June 3

