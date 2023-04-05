Y Sŵn: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know

Welsh-language film Y Sŵn tells the true-life story of those who battled Margaret Thatcher for the right to have a Welsh language TV channel.

Starring Rhodri Evan as former Plaid Cymru politician and MP Gwynfor Evans and Sian Reese-Williams as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Y Sŵn shows how the Conservatives promised in their 1979 election manifesto that they'd set up a television channel solely in Cymraeg, the Welsh language. However, when Mrs Thatcher swept to power later that year, she reneged on that pledge, prompting the biggest mass protests in history since the Suffragettes. Against a background of civil disobedience, Gwynfor Evans even started a hunger strike and vowed to starve to death unless the new Conservative government changed its mind.

“It is an essential film to see,” says Rhodri Evan. “It's a story that a lot of us, possibly, wouldn't be aware of if it wasn’t for the film. It is a significant part of the history of the second part of the 20th century and has shaped Wales as I know it now.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the one-off drama Y Sŵn made by the very channel S4C that the Welsh people fought so hard to establish…

Y Sŵn will be released on Welsh-language channel S4C (at 9pm on April 9) and BBCiPlayer from Sunday April 9 2023, aka Easter Sunday. We will update on any international air dates when we hear.

Ys the Y Sŵn trailer shows those who fought to create a symbol of their national language plus the bewildered government figures, including Margaret Thatcher (played by Sian Reese-Williams), who massively underestimated the strength of feeling their broken promise would provoke. Take a look below...

Y Sŵn plot

Y Sŵn, which means The Noise in English, depicts the battle for a Welsh-speaking television channel, which was promised in the Conservative’s 1979 election manifesto. After Margaret Thatcher won the general election later that year, she refused to honour the pledge, leading to huge protests across the country. These were led by Gwynfor Evans, a Plaid Cymru MP who had lost his seat in the election. He decided to go on a hunger strike until Thatcher and her government made good on their promise. Evans’ actions stirred up tensions in Wales and put him on a collision course with the big players at the centre of government, including Thatcher herself.

“I can remember the period and the politics in the late 70s and into the 80s,” says Rhodri Evan, who plays Gwynfor Evans. “It's not a dissimilar time to how it is today in terms of how people are struggling to live. I also remember the excitement of the channel reaching the screen, and looking forward to watching Superted. The excitement of looking forward, and that it was an important and significant moment.”

Y Sŵn cast — Rhodri Evan on playing Plaid Cymru MP Gwynfor Evans

Rhodri Evan plays the Welsh Nationalist Plaid Cymru MP Gwynfor Evans whose hunger strike led to mass protests against the Tory government.

“I'm not an impersonator and they were happy that I wasn’t trying to impersonate him, to be honest,” says Rhodri of playing the politician. “It was more about trying to find the essence of the person – the humanity in his character. We all have some kind of relationship with Gwynfor I think, because he’s been a part of our lives.”

Rhodri Evan previously played DCS Coles in ITV drama The Pembrokeshire Murders and has also starred in Hidden, Hinterland and Halfway.

Rhodri Evan as Plaid Cymru MP Gwynfor Evans. (Image credit: S4C)

Sian Reese-Williams on playing Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher

Appearing stylistically in black and white throughout Y Sŵn, Sian Reese-Williams plays the divisive former Conservative British prime minister who broke her promises to the Welsh voters in 1979.

“I don’t think it's a very sympathetic portrayal of her in the film, and that's ok,” says Sian. “The thing is, with a role like this, when they asked me to do it, there was no way I could say no. It's like asking an actor if they want to play Hamlet. She’s so well-known and so contentious.”

* Sian Reese-Williams recently starred in S4C and Channel 4's recent Wlesh language thriller Y Golau, aka The Light In The Hall, and she has also starred in Hidden, Vera, Line of Duty, Vera and Holby City.

Sian Reese-Williams as Margaret Thatcher in 1979. (Image credit: S4C)

Y Sŵn also stars Lily Beau (The Light in the Hall) as Ceri Samuel, a member of the civil service in the Welsh Office while Rhodri Meilir (Pride) is Welsh Secretary Nicholas Evans and Mark Lewis Jones (Gangs of London, Outlander) is Home Secretary William Whitelaw.

Also among the many characters of Y Sŵn are...

Lily Beau as Ceri Samuel. (Image credit: S4C)

Behind the scenes and more on Y Sŵn

Y Sŵn is directed by Lee Haven Jones and produced by Jojo and Roger William. The Author is Roger William while the drama was commissioned by Gwenllian Gravelle at S4C.