The summer blockbuster movie season officially kicks off with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5, but an indie action movie from Finland is here for your entertainment just ahead of that — Sisu. Critics are raving and audiences are buzzing, with some comparing it to the John Wick franchise.

Sisu is a World War II-set action movie about a former soldier taking on a brigade of Nazis all on his own. While the movie hails from Finnish director Jalmar Helander and has an international cast, many moviegoers will likely be pleased to hear that the movie is in English, not Finnish, so reading subtitles is not required.

So how and where can you watch Sisu right now? We've got all the details you need to know.

How to watch Sisu in movie theaters

As of April 28, Sisu is playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US. So, if you want to see what all the fuss is about, you're going to have to head out to a movie theater. At this time there is no information on a UK release date

To find out if, where and when it is playing near you, use a site like Fandango (opens in new tab) to see everywhere Sisu is playing in your wider area, as well as purchase your ticket directly through the site if you like.

If you're looking for ways to save on movie tickets, we recommend you do some research on movie theater subscription and membership deals, which offer discounted, monthly allotments and sometimes free movie tickets for participating moviegoers, as well as deals on concessions. Many US and UK movie theater chains have these kinds of programs.

Is Sisu streaming?

Sisu is not streaming anywhere at this time, as the movie is enjoying an exclusive run in movie theaters first. For how long that'll be the case is the question.

At this time, there is no info on Sisu streaming or digital on-demand releases, but when news does come, we’ll be sure to share it here.

What else you need to know about Sisu

Here is the official synopsis for Sisu:

"During the last desperate days of WWII, a solitary prospector crosses path with Nazis on a scorched-earth retreat in northern Finland. When the Nazis steal his gold, they quickly discover that they have just tangled with no ordinary miner. While there is no direct translation for the Finnish word 'sisu,' this legendary ex-commando will embody what sisu means: a white-knuckled form of courage an unimaginable determination in the face of overwhelming odds. And no matter what the Nazis throw at him, the one-man death squad will go to outrageous lengths to get his gold back — even if it means killing every Nazi in his path."

Check out the trailer directly below:

Sisu stars Jorma Tommila, Aksel Hennie, Jack Doolan, Mimosa Willamo and Onni Tommila.

The movie currently has a 94% "Fresh" score from critics and a 92% positive score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab).