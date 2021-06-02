The ad-supported version of HBO Max doesn't include streaming in 4K

The $9.99-a-month version of HBO Max is here, with advertising in tow. But as we've also found out, that less-expensive option also comes with a few major caveats.

The biggest discrepancy between the $9.99 and $14.99 version of HBO Max arguably is this: You won't get any content in 4K resolution unless you're paying for the ad-free version. That means no ultra-high definition movies — everything tops out a mere HD.

That said, to date, HBO Max has had a scant number of films available in 4K. Three, to be precise. Wonder Woman 1984 was the first when it premiered over Christmas 2020 as part of the same-day release scheme. Zack Snyder's Justice League — the extended directors cut that didn't do much to fix a not-great film — was the second. And the new Angelina Jolie film Those Who Wish Me Dead makes up the third film streamed in 4K.

That's it. Not even the much-heralded Tenet — another visually stunning Christopher Nolan film that set off a bit of a skirmish between the director and the studios — is only available in HD resolution.

Other differences between the ad-supported version of HBO Max and the full version are the inability to download movies and shows for offline viewing, and the loss of being able to watch same-day releases of 2021 Warner Bros. movies.

Upcoming same-day releases include: