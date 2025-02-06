If you’re looking for a fun date movie for (or in the lead up to) Valentine’s Day but aren’t fans of romance movies, then Love Hurts could be the perfect option for you. Now playing, Love Hurts is an action comedy starring Oscar-winners Ke Huy Quan and Ariana DeBose. And we’ve got all the details you need on how to watch Love Hurts right here.

You have to love the story of Quan, who was a child star in 80s classics Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies, then was out of acting for years. He made his return in Everything Everywhere All at Once, which earned him his Oscar. Now, he gets the chance to lead a Hollywood movie for the first time.

Find out when and where Love Hurts is playing (including streaming details) directly below.

How to watch Love Hurts in movie theaters

Love Hurts is playing exclusively in movie theaters worldwide right now.

To find out exactly where and what time Love Hurts is playing near you, check out the movie’s official website or Fandango. Either option will show you all of the locations in your area where the movie is playing, available showtimes and let you purchase tickets directly online.

Another option to check out, especially if you are a frequent visitor to a particular movie theater, are movie theater subscription and memberships. Offered by a number of US and UK movie theater chains, these programs allow moviegoers to get free, discounted or monthly allotment of tickets and other perks, including deals on concessions, to see the latest movies.

Is Love Hurts streaming?

Love Hurts is not streaming at this time.

The movie is enjoying an exclusive run in movie theaters for an undetermined amount of time right now. But when it does become available to watch at home, it will almost certainly first do so via digital on-demand platforms, allowing viewers to buy or rent the movie.

As a Universal Pictures movie, we can operate under the assumption that when Love Hurts becomes available for streaming it will do so on Peacock in the US, the streaming service owned by Universal Pictures parent company NBCUniversal.

When official details on Love Hurts’ at-home viewing plans become available we’ll add them here.

What else to know about Love Hurts

Love Hurts hails from the producers of hit action/comedies like Nobody, Violent Night, Bullet Train, Atomic Blonde and The Fall Guy, while the movie is directed by former fight coordinator turned first-time director Jonathan Eusebio. From a script written by Matthew Murray, Josh Stoddard and Luke Passmore, here is the synopsis for Love Hurts:

“A realtor is pulled back into the life he left behind after his former partner-in-crime resurfaces with an ominous message. With his crime-lord brother also on his trail, he must confront his past and the history he never fully buried.”

With Quan and DeBose leading the way, the rest of the Love Hurts cast includes Daniel Wu, Sean Astin, Mustafa Shakir, Lio Tipton, Rhys Darby, Marshawn Lynch and André Eriksen.

Watch the trailer for Love Hurts directly below to preview what’s in store: