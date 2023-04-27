American Born Chinese: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the series

Fresh off her historic Best Actress Oscar win for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Michelle Yeoh is back with another big role in the mystic arts genre in the series American Born Chinese. Her stardom in the show in itself should drum up a lot of excitement for the project.

However, if hearing her involvement in the show based on Gene Luen Yang’s hit novel of the same name doesn’t rev you up to want to watch the series, then Luen Yang’s credentials certainly might. For those that don’t know, he served as a writer behind the Avatar: The Last Airbender comics series and he wrote the limited DC Comics series Superman Smashes the Klan. Given the massive popularity of both Avatar and Superman, and the fact that Luen Yang is attached to the cinematic version of American Born Chinese as an executive producer, there are some high expectations for the new show.

Here’s what else you should know about American Born Chinese.

American Born Chinese premieres on Disney Plus on Wednesday, May 24.

American Born Chinese trailer

The series trailer sets the stage for a fun affair for those fans of the genre or Michelle Yeoh. Check out the video clip below.

American Born Chinese plot

Here is the official synopsis for the series:

"Based on Gene Luen Yang’s groundbreaking graphic novel that chronicles the trials and tribulations of a regular American teenager whose life is forever changed when he befriends the son of a mythological god. This is the story of a young man’s battle for his own identity, told through family, comedy and action-packed Kung-Fu."

Ben Wang and Jim Liu, American Born Chinese (Image credit: Disney/Carlos Lopez-Calleja)

American Born Chinese cast

As previously mentioned, Michelle Yeoh stars in the series. Yeoh has had some very high-profile roles throughout her career including playing Yu Shu Lien in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Eleanor Young in Crazy Rich Asians and Ying Nan in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. She again is coming off an Oscar win for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Joining Yeoh is her Everything Everywhere All at Once costar Ke Huy Quan, who won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in the film. Huy Quan has been a fixture in Hollywood over the years appearing in The Goonies, Indian Jones the Temple of Doom and upcoming Loki season 2.

Here’s a full list of the cast below.

Ben Wang (Chang Can Dunk) as Jin Wang

Michelle Yeoh (Transformers: Rise of the Beast) as Guanyin

Yeo Yann Yann (Wet Season) as Christine Wang

Chin Han (Mortal Kombat) as Simon Wang

Jim Liu as Wei-Chen

Ke Huy Quan (Finding ‘Ohana) as Freddy Wong

Sydney Taylor (Just Add Magic: Mystery City) as Amelia

Daniel Wu (Westworld) as Sun Wukong "The Monkey King"

How to watch American Born Chinese

American Born Chinese is a Disney Plus original. For those interested in watching, you’ll need a subscription to Disney Plus or the Disney Bundle.