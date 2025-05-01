7 things to watch this Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Every May in the US, millions of people celebrate the remarkable accomplishments and contributions of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders during what is now officially called Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Although the momentous occasion was originally championed as a week as far back as 1977 and officially signed into law by President Jimmy Carter, it did not become a month-long celebration until President George H.W. Bush made the proclamation in 1992.

In our efforts to recognize the accomplishments of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, we look to Hollywood. From a BAFTA nominee to some of the most-talked-about projects of the year, we compiled a list of seven performances from Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander leads that we think are worth watching, including some upcoming projects. Keep in mind, this list is compiled of new content that premiered between June 2024 and May 2025.

So without further ado, check out what we came up with.

Mo season 2 (Netflix)

Mo Amer in Mo (Image credit: Eddy Chen/Netflix)

Mo season 2 serves as the final season of a comedy we have nothing but good things to say about. Mo Amer is brilliant in the Netflix show as he tells the story of a Palestinian refugee in the US seeking American citizenship. While the topic at hand is poignant, he manages to add a heightened sense of levity that makes the series a must-watch.

Squid Game season 2 (Netflix)

Seong Gi-hun, Squid Game season 2 (Image credit: Netflix)

Squid Game season 2 picks up where the phenomenon of season 1 left off. While the show's inaugural season is still our favorite, season 2 does enough at least to distinguish itself, while leaving us entertained. Setting itself apart wasn't exactly hard to do, as most of the show's original cast didn't survive the games the first go-around, but there are also new games at play that offer a nice twist.

All We Imagine as Light (rent on-demand)

Kani Kusruti in All We Imagine as Light (Image credit: Condor Distribution)

Although a Grand Prize winner at the Cannes Film Festival, "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a perfect score and a BAFTA nominee, All We Imagine as Light likely flew under your radar. It's an Indian indie film about friendship and sisterhood, showing how one friend deals with a faraway spouse while courted by a doctor at the hospital where she works, one deals with a secret romance her parents won't approve of due to differing religions and another processes her recent eviction. The storylines intersecting provide for quite the relatable viewing experience.

Moana 2 (Disney Plus)

Moana 2 (Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

Moana 2 serves as the blockbuster sequel to the 2016 hit and achieved quite the cinematic feat when it ranked as the third highest-grossing film of 2024, according to IMDb's Box Office Mojo. It follows up on the adventures of Moana (voiced by Auliʻi Cravalho), as she has a new journey to embark on, which reunites her with demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson), who is on a journey of his own. All in all, their joint adventure makes for great family viewing on Disney Plus.

Laid (Peacock)

Stephanie Hsu and Zosia Mamet in Peacock's Laid. (Image credit: Peacock)

Stephanie Hsu has been taking Hollywood by storm with projects such as Everything Everywhere All at Once, Joy Ride and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Well, she's front and center in the hit new series Laid, which has a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Based on the Australian version of the series, Peacock's Laid follows a single woman who has to retrace the steps of her sex life to warn her former partners that they may be in danger because of her. It's a nuanced plot in a comedy that's worth checking out.

Lilo & Stitch (in theaters May 23)

Lilo & Stitch (Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

The animated movie Lilo & Stitch was a hit for Disney back in 2002, and 23 years later, the story of the young Hawaiian girl and the alien from outer space she adopts is back in a live-action adaptation. Premiering Memorial Day weekend, this updated version of Lilo & Stitch offers families a nice alternative to the adventure and thriller blockbusters hitting theaters that same weekend.

Karate Kid: Legends (in theaters May 30)

Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang and Jackie Chan in Karate Kid: Legends (Image credit: Jonathan Wenk/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Over 41 years ago, The Karate Kid franchise fought its way into the fabric of cinema when Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) became a karate champion thanks to instruction from Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita). The original has spawned several sequels and even a series, and now Karate Kid: Legends gives another fresh spin on the classic story. While LaRusso is back in the new movie, front and center are Ben Wang as Li Fong and the incomparable Jackie Chan as Mr. Han. This should be a treat considering Chan is arguably the best martial artist/stuntman/filmmaker multi-hyphenate in recent memory.