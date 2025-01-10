Mo season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the new episodes of the comedy

Sometimes there are shows that fly a bit under the radar that deserve all the applause and recognition, and Netflix’s Mo happens to be one of these shows. Thankfully, the hit comedy is back with Mo season 2, giving fans like us something else to look forward to during these winter months of 2025.

For those who aren’t quite familiar with the series, it follows the journey of a Palestinian refugee named Mo (Mohammed Amer) and his family as they try to secure asylum in the US so they can continue on with their lives in Houston. Season 1 ended with Mo far from achieving this goal and in an incredibly dire situation. So season 2 will see him digging himself, and his family, out of quite the hole.

It’s worth noting, Mo is a comedy that should be on many people’s radar as it has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes as of publication and is the recipient of a 2022 Peabody Award.

Here’s everything we know about Mo season 2.

Mo season 2 premieres on Netflix on Thursday, January 30. Those hoping to watch episodes of the series need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers several options for would-be subscribers.

Mo season 2 cast

Mo Amer, Mo season 2 (Image credit: Eddy Chen/Netflix)

Mohammed Amer is back as the titular character Mo. The stand-up comedian currently has the comedy special Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas streaming on Netflix, and he’s previously starred in scripted projects like Ramy, Black Adam and Sweet Dreams. Amer is joined by returning stars Teresa Ruiz (Father Stu) as Maria, Farah Bsieso (Halawet Elrouh) as Yusra, and Omar Elba (Limetown) as Sameer.

Mo season 2 plot

Check out this official synopsis of Mo season 2 from Netflix:

"Mo Najjar straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a ton of bullshit as a Palestinian on the path to U.S. citizenship. Season 2 finds Mo stranded across the border and desperate to get back to Houston before his family's asylum hearing - but as a stateless refugee without a passport, he’s gonna need all the hustle and charm he can muster. Little does he know that the journey home is just the start of his troubles, and there's a new guy in town ready to steal both his longtime love Maria and his dream of finally returning to Palestine."

Mo season 2 trailer

Here is a trailer for the final season of the comedy.