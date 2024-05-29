Moana 2: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Disney movie

Who's ready to set sail again with Moana and Maui? The popular duo is back in the 2024 new movie and Disney animated sequel Moana 2.

Moana became a new Disney classic when it was released in 2016 thanks to its catchy tunes courtesy of Lin-Manuel Miranda and great voice performances from Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson. This sequel was originally planned as a Disney Plus series, but reportedly when the powers that be at Disney saw the footage they were so impressed that they wanted to bring it back to the big screen.

We've got everything you need to know about Moana 2 right here, including when it is coming out, who's in it and who is helping to craft the songs this time around.

Disney has set Moana 2 for a Wednesday, November 27, release date in the US, which is the day before Thanksgiving. It'll arrive just a couple of days later in the UK on November 29.

It seems Thanksgiving is going to be very musical this year, as Moana 2 joins the anticipated Broadway adaptation of Wicked in hitting movie theaters on November 27.

Moana 2 cast

The only confirmed voice cast members for Moana 2 at this point are returning stars Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson.

Moana was Cravalho's breakout role, though since then she has starred in the likes of Rise, All Together Now, The Power, Mean Girls and Hailey's on It!. She has also lent her voice as Moana with special appearances in Ralph Breaks the Internet and the Disney 100th anniversary short film Once Upon a Studio.

Johnson of course needs no introduction, as one of the biggest movie stars of the last 15-plus years. The former wrestler-turned-actor is best known for his action movies and action-comedies, including the Fast and Furious franchise, the most recent Jumanji movies, Jungle Cruise, Red Notice and Black Adam. He also had his own TV series, Young Rock, that ran for three seasons.

In the teaser trailer released, fans will also spot Hei Hei, Moana's loyal but clueless chicken, which despite not being able to talk is expected to be voiced once again by Alan Tudyk, whose other Disney animated credits include Wish, Encanto, Raya and the Last Dragon, Zootopia and Wreck it Ralph, among others.

Moana 2 plot

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation Studios)

The official synopsis for Moana 2 is a little vague, but promises another big sea adventure with Moana and her demigod companion Maui. Here is what Disney has provided:

"Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced."

The script was written by David G. Derrick Jr., who is making his directing debut with Moana 2 after working on previous animated movies like Strange World, Encanto, Raya and the Last Dragon and the original Moana.

Moana 2 trailer

Disney has released the below teaser trailer ahead of the movie's official trailer coming on May 30:

Moana 2 music

The original Moana soundtrack continued a long tradition of great Disney songs, many of which were written by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Well, Moana 2 is not going to be short of musical talent behind its new songs, featuring contributions from Grammy winners Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear and Mark Mancina, as well as Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa'i.