It's time for another adventure with Moana and Maui, as the duo return for the anticipated Disney sequel Moana 2. The animated 2024 new movie is now playing, but when, where and how can you watch Moana 2? Let us help you with that.

Moana was a smash hit when the original movie premiered in 2016, with many of its catchy tunes ("You're Welcome" and "How Far I'll Go" being the big ones) immediately entering the Disney pantheon of great musical numbers. This sequel was actually originally designed to be a Disney Plus original series, but the fans' love for the franchise helped it make the move to release on the big screen.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Moana 2 right now.

How to watch Moana 2 in movie theaters

Moana 2 is now playing in US movie theaters (as well as Canada and other parts of the world), with it rolling out to the UK and other international markets starting November 29.

If you're looking for where Moana 2 is playing in your area, a great place to find out is on Fandango. The website (also available as an app) allows you to see all of the movie theaters in your area where Moana 2 is playing and all of the available showtimes. You can purchase your Moana 2 ticket directly on the site.

If you're a regular at a particular movie theater, you may want to look into signing up for a movie theater subscription and membership program . In addition to allowing you to see what movies are playing at your favorite movie theater, these programs also offer free, discounted and monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as other moviegoing perks like deals on concessions. Numerous US and UK movie theater chains offer subscription/membership programs.

Is Moana 2 streaming?

Not yet. As of right now, Moana 2 is only available to watch in movie theaters. But we do know where Moana 2 is going to stream when it heads that way: Disney Plus.

Just as with all Disney movies, Moana 2 is going to be available to stream on the Disney Plus app when the time comes. When that may be is still TBD, but we'll keep this post updated as that info becomes available.

The animated movie is also likely to head to digital on-demand platforms for non Disney Plus subscribers to rent or buy online.

What else to know about Moana 2

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced."

Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson return to once again voice Moana and Maui, respectively. Other members of the voice cast include Hualalai Chung, Rose Matafeo, David Fane, Awhimai Fraser, Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Rachel House, Alan Tudyk and Jermaine Clement.

You can read WTW's Moana 2 review right here, but as of publication, the animated movie is "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes.

Moana 2 is rated PG and has a runtime of one hour and 40 minutes.

Watch the Moana 2 trailer right here: