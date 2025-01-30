Netflix adds season 2 of under-the-radar comedy-drama with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score

Netflix has added season 2 of Mo, an under-the-radar comedy-drama with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.

The acclaimed first season followed the journey of a Palestinian refugee named Mo (Mohammed Amer) and his family as they tried to secure asylum in the US so they could continue on with their lives in Houston.

Now, season 2 has arrived on Netflix globally and sees Mo desperate to return to Houston before his family's asylum hearing, but a stateless refugee without a passport, he'll need all his skills to succeed.

Mo faces a huge challenge in season 2 (Image credit: Eddy Chen/Netflix)

Netflix teases: "Mo Najjar straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a ton of bullshit as a Palestinian on the path to U.S. citizenship. Season 2 finds Mo stranded across the border and desperate to get back to Houston before his family's asylum hearing — but as a stateless refugee without a passport, he’s gonna need all the hustle and charm he can muster. Little does he know that the journey home is just the start of his troubles, and there's a new guy in town ready to steal both his longtime love Maria and his dream of finally returning to Palestine."

Talking about the new series to The Guardian, Mohammed says: "Really, it's a show about doing your best to not allow people to break your spirit, your mental state, your heart. So it speaks to the resiliency of humanity and maintaining your spirituality, even though it chips away at you. It's this constant battle within yourself. It's not just what this Palestinian family on television is going through but really it’s a metaphor for everyone that’s trying to hold on."

Mo may have passed a lot of people by, but given its critical acclaim and positive audience reaction it should be one to add to your watch list.

Stand-up comedian Mohammed Amer is joined by returning stars Teresa Ruiz (Father Stu) as Maria, Farah Bsieso (Halawet Elrouh) as Yusra, and Omar Elba (Limetown) as Sameer.

Mohammed was nominated for a Film Independent Spirit Award for his performance in the first season. The new series is eight parts long.

Both seasons of Mo are on Netflix now.