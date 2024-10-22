Action packed Love Hurts trailer features a Goonies reunion

One of the best stories of the last few years has been the comeback of Ke Huy Quan, as the Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom child star has received the biggest heights of his career, including an Oscar win for Everything Everywhere All at Once. Quan’s Hollywood resurgence is set to continue with the 2025 new movie Love Hurts, which just premiered its first trailer ahead of its February 7, 2025, release date.

In addition to looking like a fun action movie, the Love Hurts trailer previewed something that will likely get many movie fans excited: a Goonies reunion between Quan and Sean Astin. It’s just for a second, but Astin and Quan share a scene in the trailer. While they are best known for playing opposite each other in the Christopher Columbus 80s classic The Goonies, we can also call this an Encino Man reunion, as the two also starred in that 1992 comedy together as well.

So what’s their new movie all about? Love Hurts sees Quan star as Marvin Gable, a realtor in Milwaukee who one day receives a message from someone from his past that thrusts him back into his previously hidden life of hitmen and dangerous criminals. In addition to Quan and Astin, the movie stars Ariana DeBose, Daniel Wu, Mustafa Shakir, Lio Tipton, Rhys Darby, former NFL player Marshawn Lynch and André Eriksen.

Veteran stunt coordinator and fight choreographer JoJo Eusebio is making his directing debut with the movie. It also hails from 87 North, a production company that helped produce recent action movie hits like Nobody, Violent Night, Bullet Train, Atomic Blonde and The Fall Guy.

The trailer quickly won me over, as the action sequences look fun. It has an impressive cast and it’s got a great music pick to juxtapose the violence being shown in Celine Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.” Watch it right here.

Love Hurts | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Count me excited for February 7 when Love Hurts is set to premiere exclusively in movie theaters.