Bottoms: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the comedy

Get ready for a different kind of fight club. New comedy Bottoms combines the laughs with the punches and does not look to hold back on either in this high school-set, LGBTQ+ story.

A late entry to the indie movies filling out the summer 2023 release schedule, Bottoms has already garnered some big attention thanks to a debut at the South by Southwest Film Festival. Add to that it features some on-the-rise talent and a fan-favorite former NFL player and there's a good bit to get excited about with this 2023 new movie.

Here is everything that you need to know about Bottoms.

Bottoms is getting a limited release in North American movie theaters starting on Friday, August 25, with the movie then expected to roll out to more markets in the US in the following weeks.

At this time there is no information on if/when Bottoms is going to release in the UK.

Bottoms plot

Here is the plot for Bottoms, with a script written by Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott:

"In this refreshingly unique comedy, two girls, PJ and Josie, start a fight club as a way to lose their virginities to cheerleaders. And their bizarre plan works! The fight club gains traction, and soon the most popular girls in school are beating each other up in the name of self-defense. But PJ and Josie find themselves in over their heads and in need of a way out before their plan is exposed."

Bottoms cast

Leading the way in the Bottoms cast is the duo of rising stars Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri as PJ and Josie, respectively. Sennott broke out with the critically acclaimed indie movie Shiva Baby and has since starred in Bodies Bodies Bodies and The Idol. Edebiri, meanwhile, is one of the stars of The Bear and also was recently seen in the 2023 comedy Theater Camp.

Others in the cast include Havana Rose Liu (No Exit), Kaia Gerber (American Horror Story), Miles Fowler (The Resident), Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White & Royal Blue), Ruby Cruz (Willow), Punkie Johnson (Saturday Night Live), Dagmara Domińczyk (Succession) and Marshawn Lynch (80 for Brady).

Bottoms trailer

Watch the trailer for Bottoms directly below. FYI, this is the red band trailer, so it is really teasing why this movie earned an R rating in the US.

Bottoms reviews

Having premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival in March, reviews for Bottoms have already been shared by many, and the early word is very good. Rotten Tomatoes has the movie scored at a 97% "Fresh" as of August 16, with critics calling it "riotously entertaining," "simply, joyfully, ridonkulous" and "a Heathers for this generation."

Bottoms director

Bottoms is the second feature movie that Emma Seligman has directed, following the critically acclaimed Shiva Baby, both of which she made with Rachel Sennott.

At this time, Seligman does not have another directing project lined up.