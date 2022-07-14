Red, White & Royal Blue: everything we know about the new romantic comedy

The Prime Video adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s bestselling novel Red, White & Royal Blue (opens in new tab) is one step closer to a reality now that handsome heartthrobs Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine have been cast (opens in new tab) as the story’s two leads.

Perez will star as Alex Claremont-Diaz, whose mother is the first female President of the United States. Handsome and smart, Alex is quickly propelled into the spotlight as American "royalty" and he doesn’t mind one bit. However, Alex and Britain’s Prince Henry (Galitzine) don’t get along. At all. They’ve never gotten along and one poorly timed tabloid photo puts them both in hot water.

This charming enemies to lovers romantic comedy is sure to be a big hit. The book was hailed as Vogue’s "Best Book of the Year" in 2019 and it received the Goodreads Choice Award for "Best Debut" and "Best Romance of 2019."

Filming is set to begin in the UK in late June.

Here’s everything we know about Red, White & Royal Blue.

There’s no release date available for Red, White & Royal Blue; we’ll be keeping an eye on it so keep checking back. Production begins in June 2022; we hope that means the movie could premiere later this year or early next year.

What is the Red, White & Royal Blue plot?

Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez) and Prince Henry (Galitzine) have always been rivals. Their rivalry has only gotten worse over the years. As the First Son of the United States, Alex knows he’s in the spotlight and he’s thinking about his budding political career, but he can’t help how angry he gets in the presence of the prince.

When chaos ensues at a royal wedding, Alex and Henry are forced to patch things up for the sake of their respective families. A truce is called to keep peace between the two young men, but soon their fake friendship starts developing into something else.

As they learn more about each other away from the cameras and the pressure of their families, Alex and Henry discover that they have more in common than they ever realized and the nature of their friendship shifts into a relationship neither one expected and neither can walk away from.

What a royally excellent cast. We’re so excited to see #RWRBMovie, based on @casey_mcquiston's New York Times best-selling novel 'Red, White & Royal Blue', come to life on @PrimeVideo. 👑 pic.twitter.com/Dlxqe8ia68June 1, 2022 See more

Who is in the Red, White & Royal Blue cast?

Taylor Zakhar Perez started out in musical theater before moving into television. He’s widely known for his role as Marco Valentin Peña in The Kissing Booth 2 and 3.

Nicholas Galitzine is perhaps best known for his role as Prince Robert in Cinderella. He also starred in the Netflix thriller Chambers.

Uma Thurman has been cast in the role of Ellen Claremont, Alex’s mother and the President of the United States.

Joining Galitzine and Perez in as-yet unannounced roles are Clifton Collins Jr. (Westworld), Stephen Fry (The Sandman, Gosford Park) and Sarah Shahi (Sex/Life). Rachel Hilson, Ellie Bamber, Ahmed Elhaj, Polo Morin, Aneesh Sheth and Akshay Khanna are also slated to appear in the movie.

Matthew López makes his feature film directorial debut with Red, White & Royal Blue. The Tony Award-winning playwright behind The Inheritance is also adapting (opens in new tab)Eric Cervini’s New York Times bestseller The Deviant’s War into a limited series at Amazon Studios. López also adapted the story based on an early script by Ted Malawer.

It's an Executive Order! The incredible Uma Thurman joins the cast of @PrimeVideo’s newest rom-com, ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ as President Ellen Claremont. #RWRBMovie pic.twitter.com/qb4iqKG2nWJune 2, 2022 See more

Is there a trailer for Red, White & Royal Blue?

There’s no trailer yet for Red, White & Royal Blue, but keep checking back for updates.

How can I watch Red, White & Royal Blue?

Red, White & Royal Blue is being produced by Amazon Studios in partnership with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter’s Berlanti/Schechter Films production company. The feature film will debut on Prime Video in more than 240 countries globally.

You will need a Prime Video streaming account in order to watch Red, White & Royal Blue when it debuts.