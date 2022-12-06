80 for Brady: trailer, release date and everything we know about the comedy movie

Sports comedy has long been a fun genre for movies and it's back with a new spin in the 2023 movie 80 for Brady. Featuring an incredible cast of legendary actresses, the movie is an adaptation of a true story about a group of octogenarians who are some of the biggest Tom Brady fans around.

Not only does 80 for Brady classify as a sports comedy, but it also looks to catch the senior audiences that have made movies like Book Club and the Netflix show Grace and Frankie sizable hits. But even if the target audience may lean older, 80 for Brady looks to feature a few things that could make it a hit for all ages.

Here is what we know about 80 for Brady.

The timing could not be better for this movie that sees four Tom Brady superfans head to the Super Bowl to see their favorite player, as it opens exclusively in movie theaters on February 3 in the US, a week before the upcoming Super Bowl. If or when the movie is getting a release outside of the US is TBD.

The real question now though is whether or not the movie and real life can sync up with Tom Brady (now paying the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, not the New England Patriots) heading back to the Super Bowl while a movie about him playing in the Super Bowl is in theaters?

80 for Brady plot

Here is the official synopsis for 80 for Brady:

"Inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play."

The script was written by Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern, who co-wrote Booksmart and Good Girls.

80 for Brady trailer

The leading ladies of 80 for Brady — Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin — all look like they are having a blast together in the trailer, which features them enjoying all kinds of Super Bowl festivities and celebrity cameos. Give it a watch below:

80 for Brady cast

The quartet of Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin is an incredible one, as all four are Oscar nominees, with Field, Fonda and Moreno being Oscar winners. The iconic roles in their careers include Forrest Gump and Steel Magnolias (Field), Klute and The Newsroom (Fonda), West Side Story and One Day at a Time (Moreno) and Nashville and Grace and Frankie (Tomlin; starring with Fonda in the latter).

The rest of the cast in 80 for Brady includes Rob Corddry (Hot Tub Time Machine), Alex Moffat (Saturday Night Live), Harry Hamlin (LA Law), Bob Balaban (The French Dispatch), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), Sara Gilbert (The Conners), Jimmy O. Yang (Space Force), Ron Funches (Trolls), Matt Lauria (CSI: Vegas) and a slew of celebrity cameos, including Guy Fieri, Billy Porter, Rob Gronkowski and of course, Tom Brady.

Image 1 of 3 Billy Porter, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno in 80 for Brady (Image credit: Paramount Pictures) Sally Field and Guy Fieri in 80 for Brady (Image credit: Paramount Pictures) Tom Brady in 80 for Brady (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

80 for Brady director

Making his feature directing debut with 80 for Brady is Kyle Marvin. His lone previous directing credit, per IMDb (opens in new tab), was the TV series All Wrong.

However, Marvin has had success on the big screen, serving as a writer, actor and producer on the critically-acclaimed indie comedy The Climb. Most mainstream audiences, though, probably know him from his role on WeCrashed, where he played Miguel McKelvey.